Published: 2:00 PM June 4, 2021

We're looking for the businesses with the bright ideas - the ones changing the game. Could you be the Disruptor of the Year? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Innovation. It's vital for driving business forward - and it deserves to be recognised. We're looking for the original thinkers, the ground-breakers, the game changers - we're looking for the Disruptor of the Year for the Suffolk Business Awards.

The winner of Disruptor of the Year will have clear purpose, disrupting their sector with their drive for forward-thinking change – something that co-judge Professor Gurpreet Jagpal, pro vice-chancellor of business and entrepreneurship at University of Suffolk, says is so important.

Professor Gurpreet Jagpal, pro vice-chancellor of business and entrepreneurship at University of Suffolk - Credit: University of Suffolk

“With the Covid-19 Pandemic resulting in a ‘new normal’ 2020 and 2021 have been very strange years,” he said. “Disruptors and disruptive businesses have reacted quickly and innovatively in responding to the challenges we have faced. They should be recognised for doing so, and for the positive impact they have had on individuals and UK PLC as a whole.

Professor Jagpal and his fellow judges will be looking for evidence of a clear and assessed understanding of the need for change, supported by a focused implementation strategy.

“I will particularly be looking for an individual that has disrupted the marketplace with a new product or service to solve problems that can transform lives,” said Prof Jagpal. “This is a fantastic category to be judging and I’m really looking forward to reviewing the entries.”

So why should businesses and individuals take the time to enter this award? “The awards provide an opportunity for firms and their people to receive recognition for their hard work and achievements of the previous 12 months,” he said. “Whether you win or make the shortlist, the acknowledgement of the contribution that has been made is important.

“The winning disruptor will receive recognition for their hard work and commitment to innovation across Suffolk and nationally. I hope that will lead to further growth and innovation for them and their business, and encourage staff to continue innovating and support that growth.”

Enter the Suffolk Business Awards at www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk





Meet the sponsor

The University of Suffolk is a transformational university absorbing the best of university traditions and aligning them to a 21st century audience, relevant to a modern world of employment and entrepreneurship. We are dedicated to championing innovation in everything we do, from how we teach, to our research and enterprise activities and the impact they have on the wider and local community.

University of Suffolk is dedicated to championing innovation - Credit: University of Suffolk



