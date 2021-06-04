News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

CC SBA Disruptor of the year

Author Picture Icon

Simon Weir

Published: 2:00 PM June 4, 2021   
AI (Artificial Intelligence) concept. Deep learning. GUI (Graphical User Interface).

We're looking for the businesses with the bright ideas - the ones changing the game. Could you be the Disruptor of the Year? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Innovation. It's vital for driving business forward - and it deserves to be recognised. We're looking for the original thinkers, the ground-breakers, the game changers - we're looking for the Disruptor of the Year for the Suffolk Business Awards

The winner of Disruptor of the Year will have clear purpose, disrupting their sector with their drive for forward-thinking change – something that co-judge Professor Gurpreet Jagpal, pro vice-chancellor of business and entrepreneurship at University of Suffolk, says is so important. 

Professor Gurpreet Jagpal, pro vice-chancellor of business and entrepreneurship at University of Suf

Professor Gurpreet Jagpal, pro vice-chancellor of business and entrepreneurship at University of Suffolk - Credit: University of Suffolk

“With the Covid-19 Pandemic resulting in a ‘new normal’ 2020 and 2021 have been very strange years,” he said. “Disruptors and disruptive businesses have reacted quickly and innovatively in responding to the challenges we have faced. They should be recognised for doing so, and for the positive impact they have had on individuals and UK PLC as a whole.

Professor Jagpal and his fellow judges will be looking for evidence of a clear and assessed understanding of the need for change, supported by a focused implementation strategy.   

“I will particularly be looking for an individual that has disrupted the marketplace with a new product or service to solve problems that can transform lives,” said Prof Jagpal. “This is a fantastic category to be judging and I’m really looking forward to reviewing the entries.”

You may also want to watch:

So why should businesses and individuals take the time to enter this award? “The awards provide an opportunity for firms and their people to receive recognition for their hard work and achievements of the previous 12 months,” he said. “Whether you win or make the shortlist, the acknowledgement of the contribution that has been made is important.

“The winning disruptor will receive recognition for their hard work and commitment to innovation across Suffolk and nationally. I hope that will lead to further growth and innovation for them and their business, and encourage staff to continue innovating and support that growth.”

Enter the Suffolk Business Awards at www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk


Most Read

  1. 1 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
  2. 2 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
  3. 3 New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed
  1. 4 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
  2. 5 Town chasing signature of Fleetwood forward
  3. 6 Boy, aged 17, suffers head and facial injuries in daylight robbery
  4. 7 Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country
  5. 8 Suffolk printing business taken over by fast-growing investment empire
  6. 9 'A massive club with great history' - New Blue Burns on signing for Town
  7. 10 Ed Sheeran to debut new single during TikTok show at Portman Road

Meet the sponsor

The University of Suffolk is a transformational university absorbing the best of university traditions and aligning them to a 21st century audience, relevant to a modern world of employment and entrepreneurship. We are dedicated to championing innovation in everything we do, from how we teach, to our research and enterprise activities and the impact they have on the wider and local community. 

University of Suffolk is dedicated to championing innovation Picture: University of Suffolk

University of Suffolk is dedicated to championing innovation - Credit: University of Suffolk


Suffolk Business Awards
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heat map showing differences in income deprivation in Suffolk and north Essex

Investigations

Map of region's richest and poorest postcodes reveals huge income divide

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
ashton

Football

'Premier League is a dream, but a dream we can make reality' - New...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed has a shot on goal during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match at Hampden Pa

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook celebrates with Cheyenne Dunkley after the game against Leeds Unite

Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus