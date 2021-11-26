N2S, a professional services company that recovers and recycles the components of IT equipment using sustainable processes, has been named winner of the Disruptor of the Year award, sponsored by The University of Suffolk, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2021.

Founded 20 years ago, N2S is built upon the aim of maximising the life cycle of business IT equipment. Each year it recycles around 1,000 tonnes of electric waste using a 100% sustainable biological process to recover the rare and precious metals used in IT equipment.

The company calls this urban mining, and one of its goals is to demonstrate that there really is no need to mine from the earth as there is so much reusable material for our computing needs already existent.

The judges said that N2S demonstrates impressive employee growth, having already taken on local apprentices and a move to a larger facility on the horizon. The judges added that we are lucky to have a company like N2S in our region and it was a worthy winner in the Disruptor category.

Mimi Moll, IT and telecoms sustainability lead at N2S, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won this award. It means so much to us and will to the staff, too.

“The energy in the room throughout the evening has been fantastic and it really does mean a lot to be recognised in such great company. We are very grateful to the University of Suffolk and we really enjoyed the process involved in the awards.

“It’s a great opportunity to shout about what we’re doing and educate others, showing just how passionate we are.”





About the sponsor

The University of Suffolk is a transformational university, based in Ipswich and with partner colleges across Suffolk and Great Yarmouth, absorbing the best of university traditions and aligning them to a 21st century audience, relevant to a modern world of employment and entrepreneurship.

It is dedicated to championing innovation in everything it does, from how it teaches, to its research and enterprise activities and the impact they have on the wider and local community.





The finalists

Olthem Payments

Olthem Payments is a technology company creating apps that facilitate business-to-business payments using open banking. Its mobile app, EchoPay, is the first to use open banking in the wholesale sector for business-to-business payments. The judges said that Olthem Payments is a local success story and a true disruptor.

PCE Automation

A global leader in the supply of advanced automated manufacturing systems, PCE Automation displays a disruptive approach in developing excellence in new industries, such as ocular technologies and pharmaceuticals.

The judges said PCE Automation is well on the path to its goal of being one of the most highly respected automation solutions providers globally.

Stow Healthcare Group

Stow Healthcare Group uses a unique and effective approach to the care sector by acquiring care homes with low ratings and transforming them into top-quality facilities.

The judges said that its disruptive approach was evidenced even further in the new Maple Memory Centre at Brandon Park, which is dedicated solely to memory care provision.