Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Meet the Growth Business of the Year finalists

Geosense products have been installed across more than 75 countries - Credit: Ashworth Photography

The Growth Business of the Year award, sponsored by Ashtons Legal, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2022 will go to an outstanding local business that has achieved 20% year-on-year growth for the last three years. Here are the finalists for this year's award.

Geosense

Established in 1992 and based near Bury St Edmunds, Geosense manufactures geotechnical instruments and data acquisition systems that are used all over the world for the safe monitoring of tunnels and metros, deep foundations, infrastructure, mines, dams and geohazards.

Geosense products have been installed across more than 75 countries, contributing to some impressive projects in locations across the world, from the Paris Metro to London’s Tower Bridge.

This year the company was honoured to receive a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

The judges were impressed by Geosense’s strategy and stated that the company clearly embraced “innovation in response to business growth”.

They felt that the business’ structure and lines of responsibility were clear and concluded by saying that it is “great to see a dynamic, go-getting business making its mark.”

Halo Service Solutions provides ITSM, PSA and service desk software for some global brands - Credit: Halo Service Solutions

Halo Service Solutions

Halo Service Solutions is a service management software provider based in Stowmarket. It creates modern and intuitive IT service management (ITSM), professional services automation (PSA) and service desk software that is used by global brands in more than 75 countries.

Founded in 1994, Halo is committed to improving customer relationships and unlocking team productivity through digital workflows and automation. The business’ products have been awarded a number of accolades, and Halo was named one of the fastest growing companies in Europe by The Financial Times this year.

The Suffolk Business Awards judges said that the “award-winning” nature of the company was evident in its entry. They went on to commend Halo’s “clear goals and ambitions” and said that the company showed a solid understanding of the importance of people and of employee engagement.

Magnus Group is a logistics company in Great Blakenham and Felixstowe - Credit: Magnus Group

Magnus Group

Magnus Group is a logistics company offering warehousing, haulage and freight-forwarding services. The business employs 150 people in Great Blakenham and Felixstowe, offers 350,000sq ft of warehouse space and has a modern fleet of 60 trucks.

As a family-owned business that has been operating since 1973, Magnus Group is proud to hold a ‘people-first’ ethos and to support Suffolk’s local communities. It is well-known for sponsoring local community projects and sports clubs.

The business clearly demonstrated its understanding of the importance of good leadership and structure to the judges. They said that Magnus Group has shown a “clear strategy that is inclusive of the entire workforce” – understanding that every team member plays a part in the growth of a company – and had a great story to share about turning the family business around.

Unity Online is based in the former Needham Market Railway Station building - Credit: Beckie Egan Photography

Unity Online

Based in its landmark office in the former Needham Market Railway Station building, Unity Online is a digital marketing agency specialising in SEO, website design, copywriting and pay-per-click advertising.

From its humble beginnings in managing director Alex Pattenden’s car in 2014, Unity now boasts more than 230 clients from across the UK and a dedicated team of 35 members of staff.

Unity has implemented a platform to monitor and encourage staff progression and supports staff working both in the office and remotely. Its firm focus on people and performance caught the eye of the judges, who said that there is a set of “clear and thoughtful values at the heart of the organisation.”

They went on to say that Unity demonstrates multiple methods of innovation and diversification as part of its “ambitious” growth plans.