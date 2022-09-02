Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Meet the Large Business of the Year finalists

The Suffolk Business Awards 2022 aim to celebrate the success of businesses of all sizes across our region and the Large Business of the Year award, sponsored by Larking Gowen, recognises local companies with a turnover over £5m that are excelling in the region. Here are this year's finalists.

CamdenBoss

Headquartered in Mildenhall, CamdenBoss is a designer and manufacturer of electromechanical components and enclosures, largely supporting the electronics industry.

With more than 50 years’ experience in the industry, CamdenBoss offers a range of standard off-the-shelf injection moulded enclosures, flat sheet plastic fabricated enclosures, and electro-mechanical components to suit customers' needs.

The team of 112 utilise their full in-house capabilities to service partners ranging from start-ups to multinational companies, alongside the world’s largest distributors.

The judges loved the energy of managing director Katy Davies and her team, and said that the business is “breaking the mould in the industry and modernising the manufacturing workplace,” with a 40% female workforce.

They also said that the company’s decision to bring its manufacturing operations back to the UK “spoke volumes” about its commitment to its customers and the environment.

EO Charging provides smart charging solutions for homes and commercial fleets - Credit: Andy Hughes Photography

EO Charging

EO Charging is a technology company based in Stowmarket and operating mainly in the electric vehicle sector – providing smart charging solutions for homes and commercial fleets.

Founded just eight years ago, EO now distributes to over 35 countries around the world and employs over 200 people. It boasts some of the world’s largest businesses and EV fleets as customers, including Amazon, DHL, Uber and Tesco.

Impressively, although it distributes across the world,

all of EO’s chargers are manufactured in Suffolk.

EO’s focus on EV fleets and on growing existing relationships “show the huge potential to accelerate even further,” according to the judges.

While the products clearly have a strong environmental focus, the judges said it is clear that EO also works closely with its supply chain to remain sustainable.

Precision Marketing Group was commended for its environment and sustainability strategy - Credit: Precision Marketing Group

Precision Marketing Group

Bury St Edmunds-based Precision Marketing Group is a marketing services and ecommerce business that specialises in the healthcare sector, employing some 70 members of staff.

Its direct marketing platforms are easy to implement, delivering impressive sales for clients, and its ecommerce delivery specialises in supplying medicines and medical devices for multi-nationals to their end users.

The judges said that Precision “has evolved in lots of interesting ways in recent years” and added that the business is currently going through a major growth phase.

They were interested to hear how Precision is delivering marketing and e-commerce platforms across such a wide range of sectors, ranging from big pharma to the Labour Party, and said that it seems to incorporate a “top to bottom approach” to its environment and sustainability strategy.

Tru7 Group is a family-run business based in Kesgrave - Credit: Marc Carter

Tru7 Group

Tru7 Group is a family-run business based in Kesgrave that supplies a huge range of premium plant, vehicles, operators and materials to the British construction industry.

The business has experienced exponential growth under the leadership of CEO Guy Nicholls and today boasts an impressive fleet of more than 2,000 machines and vehicles and employs more than 300 individuals.

Proud to be based in Suffolk, it has raised funds for several local organisations including St Elizabeth Hospice and GeeWizz.

The judges said that Guy Nicholls’ passion to drive the business forward clearly shone through. They said that the business “clearly works hard to limit its impact on the environment” and also commended its “outstanding” community work.

Tru7’s plans to implement a ‘construction school’ to boost skills also caught the eye of the judges.