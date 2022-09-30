Suffolk Business Awards 2022 winners revealed as top firms gather
A coffee brand scooped the top title at the prestigious Suffolk Business Awards as a strong field of outstanding companies went head-to-head.
Paddy & Scott's was crowned Business of the Year as top businesses gathered at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall to vie for 12 hotly-contested titles.
Around 300 guests attended the awards night on Thursday, which was hosted by comedian Mark Watson.
The theme was growth as companies looked to new opportunities against a highly challenging economic backdrop.
The event is run by Newsquest, publishers of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, and was introduced by editor Liz Nice, who praised the Suffolk business community for its resilience in tough times.
"There's no doubting the huge challenges in front of us right now," she said. "But this event is proof that we have the know-how, the stamina, the attitude and the ability to overcome them.
"The outstanding businesses and individuals at this awards event are an inspiration to us all. They are dogged, determined - and won't let anything get them down.
"They will need all these qualities in the months ahead, but with people like this to inspire us, the Suffolk economy is bound to succeed."
The EADT and Ipswich Star would continue to carry the torch for local businesses, she added, and ensure their voice was heard and their stories told.
Judges praised all the winners on the night, which was sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C. The judging panel singled out Paddy & Scott's - which was also crowned Medium Business of the Year - as a "truly Suffolk business" and "a worthy winner".
"It has fabulous values not just in relation to sourcing and growing its own beans but also in relation to its staff ethos," judges said.
"They are not simply focused on profitability, they genuinely care about the industry, and the impact they can have both here and where the coffee is farmed. Social impact is totally ingrained in the business as much as the quality of their coffee and the service their customers receive."
Runners-up for Suffolk Business of the Year were EO Charging in second place, and Access Community Trust which came in third.
For full coverage of the awards, see our special pullout in the EADT on Wednesday, October 5.
Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Winners in full
- Customer Excellence: MAD-HR
- Director of the Year: Olly Magnus, Magnus Group
- Education in Business: Ellisons Solicitors
- Employer of the Year: Access Community Trust
- Environmental and Sustainability: Precision Marketing Group
- Growth Business of the Year: Unity Online
- Innovation: RentMy
- Large Business of the Year: EO Charging
- Medium Business of the Year: Paddy & Scott's
- Small Business of the Year: WeHost
- Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Millie Homewood, Mille Rose Salon
- Suffolk Business of the Year: Paddy & Scott's