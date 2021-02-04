Published: 6:00 AM February 4, 2021

With three businesses to his name, the winner of the Young Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Suffolk New College and West Suffolk College, is Ben Hutton – founder of Ben’s Restaurant, Queens Bar & Grill, and Fitt Foodie Personal Training. So how has he achieved all this?

Young Business Person of the Year is sponsored by Suffolk New College and West Suffolk College - Credit: Archant

“I think I won the award for displaying diversity and adaptability within my businesses, and constantly pushing for the best performance we can offer,” he says. “Opening my first restaurant at age 22 had its challenges, but against the odds I managed to build a great team and become an award-winning restaurant within the first few years.

“From there building a small gym business and opening my smokehouse shows continuous growth and an ambitious drive," he says.

Ben was inspired to open his first restaurant to make field-to-fork a reality - Credit: Ben Hutton

“My team across the restaurants have to be mentioned as the business just wouldn’t be the same without them,” Ben stresses. "My mum was a big inspiration for starting my journey as an entrepreneur and of course my wife – who has been there every step of the way and continues to help run the restaurants - has been my rock throughout it all.”

Ben has big plans for the coming year. “I’ve got an award-winning restaurant, and now I’m an award-winning businessman, so I’d love to have an award-winning pub next!” he says. “And we’ve put a lot into the development of Queens through 2020, to make sure we come back from lockdown restrictions stronger than ever.

“I have also refurbished and expanded my private gym to add an outdoor training area, new group classes and bootcamps. I’m set on building a strong fitness community at The FITT Life and helping as many people as possible become the best versions of themselves,” he says.

Ben has been expanding his gym, ready to welcome more people when lockdown rules change - Credit: Ben Hutton

The process of entering the awards was a positive one for Ben. “It really does make you stop and reflect,” he explains. “It is so easy to always look ahead and think about what can be developed or improved, so its only things like this that make you look at the journey and how far you’ve come already.

“The award also reminded me just how big and supporting our customer base is,” Ben concludes. “I look forward to delivering more excellent food and service in 2021 to create happy new and returning customers.”

For more information see www.queensbse.co.uk or www.bensrestaurant.co.uk or www.fittfoodie.co.uk







