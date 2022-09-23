Congestion on the A14 is a source of huge frustration for Suffolk businesses - Credit: Archant

East Anglia's business leaders have broadly welcomed chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini budget as a "bold start" in getting to grips with the UK's dire economic woes.

Business leaders at the local chambers of commerce, and business lobby groups CBI East and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) all acknowledge the huge challenges the region and the UK as a whole face - but were putting a positive face on.

They welcomed measures such as scrapping a rise in National Insurance (NI) payments and a planned increase in Corporation Tax - but pressed for action on infrastructure projects such as upgrades to the A14 and broadband networks. Energy prices remains a major concern - despite measures to soften the bills blows companies face.

Suffolk Chamber's head of public affairs Paul Simon said: “This is a bold step forward in what nonetheless must be a sustained longer-term rolling programme of pro-business reforms by the government in order to have the desired impact on growth and productivity.

“Suffolk Chamber’s members will welcome both the reversal of the increase in employers’ NI contributions and the scrapping of the planned increase in Corporation Tax. These policy shifts are big lobbying wins for this chamber and indeed the whole chamber network.

“The reduction in the basic rate of Income Tax and the abolition of the 45% top rate should, hopefully, mean consumers have more money to spend, although inevitably some of this will be used to pay off existing debts.

Paul Simon, from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, is urging action on the county's infrastructure - Credit: Nicky West

“We have already backed the Energy Bill Relief Scheme announced earlier in the week to partially protect businesses from spiralling energy price rises. But as with the package of tax cuts, we need to see a longer-term package to secure national energy generation and supply.

“However, tax cuts in themselves are unlikely to transform our economy into one that is characterised by high skills, wages and productivity. We need a redoubled national programme of capital investment to achieve a generational shift in our core infrastructure: road, rail and mobile.

"A purposeful programme of infrastructure upgrades will be like a magnet in drawing the skills base of Suffolk in an upwards direction, including through the Suffolk & Norfolk Local Skills Improvement Plan which is being run by Suffolk and Norfolk Chambers of Commerce.

“Suffolk has the pivotal role in unlocking this country’s true potential. It is vital now that the government invests in upgrades at Ely and Haughley rail junctions, improves the whole of the A14 in the county – and not just one or two junctions and ensures that we are at the front of the queue in terms of 5G infrastructure.

“Because of our strengths in growing sectors such as renewable energy, transport and logistics and the land-based sector, Suffolk businesses in particular need to be given the tools to properly do our job of fuelling, moving and feeding the national economy.

“To that end, we broadly support the emerging principles behind the Investment Zones and are now working through what they might mean for Suffolk with our public sector partners.”

Denise Rossiter, chief executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce - Credit: Tina Wing Photography

Denise Rossiter, chief executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce welcomed Mr Kwarteng's pledge to focus on economic growth and speed up new infrastructure development.

“Essex Chambers, and the whole Chamber Network, are great believers in giving businesses the tools and support the need to create the wealth that funds Government tax revenues," she said.

“It is good news to hear the chancellor has realised action is needed on our outdated planning system. We need to see this reform across the country, as the current slow, complex and uncertain system stifles business investment, expansion and growth. We hope to see the right balance between reform and providing for a sustainable future.

“The introduction of Investment Zones has the potential to finally deliver on the government’s long-standing promise to level up, if the scheme is truly UK-wide and government get it right from the start, but the devil will be in the detail.

“We are pleased with this is bold start, and look forward to seeing how the Chancellor will use this as a springboard to develop a comprehensive long-term economic strategy.”

Richard Tunnicliffe, regional director, CBI East of England. - Credit: CBI East

CBI East of England Director Richard Tunnicliffe described the mini-budget as "a turning point for our economy".

"Like Covid, the energy crisis has meant Government has had to spend massively to protect people and businesses. That means we have no choice but to go for growth to afford it," he said.

“Today is day one of a new UK growth approach. We must now use this opportunity to make it count and bring growth to every corner of the UK. Fifteen years of anaemic growth cannot be repeated.

“Taking action to get Britain’s economy moving again by beginning construction on transport and green infrastructure projects shows immediate delivery. Planning reform is long overdue.

“A simpler, smarter approach to tax can pay dividends, and firms will be keen to make the most of the investment incentives on offer.

“It’s not perfect - it’s just the beginning - but there’s plenty business can work with. The Chancellor signalled more proposals to come this autumn and these will be vital to sustain momentum on growth.”

Candy Richards, development manager (East Anglia) at Federation of Small Businesses - Credit: Candy Richards

FSB development manager Candy Richards welcomed the announcements, and said they signalled the Government’s determination to back business.

The creation of new investment zones with reduced tax and planning burdens - which Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk county councils are in the running for - could kickstart growth and investment.

She welcomed the reversal of the NI increase and said local businesses would also breathe a sigh of relief after planned Corporation Tax increases were scrapped.

"Keeping tax at 19% on profits over £50,000 is welcome and will free up funds for small businesses to invest and help mitigate the impact of continuing high inflation levels.”

Another key measure was the scrapping of IR35 - a measure aimed at bringing off-payroll workers' NI and income tax into line with employee contributions, she added.

"Scrapping the unnecessary and burdensome IR35 rules that restricted the way that small businesses and self-employed people could operate, is a very positive move.”

A commitment to keep the Annual Investment Allowance at £1m rather than cutting it to £200k was also good news, she said, and would incentivise investment.

“The planned return of VAT-free shopping for international tourists is also welcome news for local businesses. Our region is one of the major destinations in the UK for global tourism and keeping incentives for international guests is a smart move," she added.

“The tourism sector is hugely important for small firms and for the economy overall. International tourists contribute billions to the economy, supporting millions of jobs, and allowing them to continue to shop VAT-free will help maintain the flow of visitors to East Anglia.”







