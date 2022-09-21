News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk businesses call for 'certainty' from PM as plans set to be unveiled

Author Picture Icon

William Warnes

Published: 6:00 AM September 21, 2022
Kie Humphreys and Ben Stamp alongside a photo of Liz Truss.

Businesses across Suffolk have called for "certainty" from Liz Truss as the prime minister unveils her economic plans this week - Credit: PA/David Vincent/Charlotte Bond

Businesses across Suffolk have called for "certainty" from Liz Truss as the prime minister unveils her economic plans this week.

It is expected that Ms Truss' plans will include further tax cuts as the government seeks to boost financial growth amid soaring inflation and a nationwide cost-of-living crisis.

"The key thing for us is certainty," said Kie Humphreys, owner of the Ipswich-based Coffee Cat café.

Kie Humphreys, owner of Coffee Cat café.

Kie Humphreys, owner of Coffee Cat café, called for a reduction in VAT and corporation tax "to spur investment and provide certainty" - Credit: David Vincent

"There are rumours that plans business energy bills will only cover the next six months. We need to know further than that so we can plan ahead. 

"The two key policies for me would be to cut VAT and to lower corporation tax.

"This would spur investment and provide us with some much-needed certainty.

"As far as energy bills are concerned, I think it would be really beneficial if businesses were encouraged to be more economical with energy usage and told how they could save money."

Rumoured to be in the prime minister's plans are 'investment zones'. 

These would see ultra low tax and regulation for both businesses and employees in more deprived areas of the country.

"I don't see how that would work," said Kie. 

"It would be difficult to implement because you would have to draw a line that could see companies on one road paying more tax than their neighbours."

Ben Stamp is owner of Cookie Barista, a café located in Ipswich Microshops. 

Cookie Barista owner Ben Stamp.

Cookie Barista owner, Ben Stamp, said: "I don't want to be penalised for my business succeeding" - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There, small businesses can operate on affordable rent, utilities and VAT until such a time that they can afford their own premises. 

Ben said: "I've been here for over a year now so I'm looking to expand into my own premises in Bury St Edmunds. 

"What worries me is that as soon you grow, you are hit with higher taxes and higher energy bills.

"I don't want to be penalised for my business succeeding.

"I'm hoping Liz Truss can provide some certainty on taxes and utility bills."

Establishments that have been hit particularly hard during the cost of living crisis are pubs. 

A number of venues across the county have reported soaring costs and decreased footfall. 

Steven Wells is co-owner of the Shamrock on Tacket Street, Ipswich. 

He argued that certainty for both business and clients is crucial to the sector's survival. 

"We just don't know what we're facing at the moment," he said. 

Owners of the Shamrock pub in Ipswich.

Steven Wells (right), co-owner of the Shamrock, said: "with all this uncertainty, we're currently in a horrendous position" - Credit: William Warnes

"If we have clarity from the prime minister, we can build, innovate and know what our bills will look like.

"Tax relief for both business and people would help everyone.

"But with all this uncertainty, we're currently in a horrendous position."

Paul Simon, from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, argued any government plans "must treat businesses as being as much in need of short-term support as households".

He also reiterated the Chamber's longstanding calls for "a reversal in the recent increase in NI Employer Contributions, reductions in VAT on fuel and energy and a serious investigation into replacing the perverse and out-of-date business rates system.”  

Paul Simon, head of public affairs and strategic communication at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

Paul Simon, head of public affairs and strategic communication at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - Credit: Nicky West

On the concept of investment zones, Mr Simon added: "There has been speculation that one might be located in Norfolk.

"Given the alignment of our two economies, we are looking to Government not to be constrained by administrative boundaries and instead look at wider geographical areas.”

