Suffolk firms battling highest inflation rates in 40 years

Local businesses have been speaking about their "reluctance" to pass their rising costs on to customers. - Credit: Archant / A. Leeder Butchers

Suffolk businesses say they are trying not to pass extra costs onto the customers, despite battling supermarkets and rapidly rising prices.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said today that inflation has reached 9% in the year to April, up from 7% the month before. This is the highest rate in four decades.

Experts say most of this rise is due to the 54% increase in the energy price cap, while overall food costs have increased 6.8%.

Food businesses in the county have seen significant cost increases. Fresh Milk, sugar, and butter have all seen sharp hikes in prices, while the cost of drinking in a pub has increased, with beer costing 4.2% more and wine up 6.2%.

Businesses in the region have been speaking out on the effect of the rise in costs, and their reluctance to have to pass it on to customers.

The cost of meat has been particularly hard hit, with statistics from the Retail Price Index suggesting that the price of lamb has been hit the hardest, increasing by 14.2%, with poultry (10.4%), beef (9.8%) and pork (4.9%) all also on the up.

Alan Leeder, from A. Leeder Butchers - Credit: A. Leeder Butchers

Alan Leeder, from A. Leeder Butchers in Boxford, said he has "definitely" been affected by the rises.

“The price of lamb hasn’t come down at all since last year, beef and pork has come up," he said.

“Some of the chicken has gone up 20-30%.

“I was talking to my wholesaler this morning about chicken breasts and the price has doubled."

Mr Leeder added he is "reluctant" to pass the cost down on to his customers, but his hand may be forced if costs continue to soar.

He said: “Because I’m only a small butchers I’m quite reluctant to do that, although my costs have gone up with the price of meat and electric and everything else I haven't passed it on yet.

“But if it keeps increasing then I’ll have no choice but to creep my prices up a little bit.

“I try to keep my prices fair for the people who use us, but the problem is the supermarkets is they can do loss leaders on their meat.

“They can sell meat for cheaper than I can buy it for. We can’t compete with the supermarkets."

Cost across the whole meat category has been particularly hard hit, with lamb hit the hardest, increasing by 14.2%, with poultry (10.4%), beef (9.8%) and pork (4.9%) all also on the up. - Credit: A. Leeder Butchers

Keiron Palmer from Palmers Bakery in Haughley, says the cost of energy and ingredients have both been affected by the conflict in Ukraine – with both Russia and Ukraine important suppliers of wheat, food oils and energy.

He said: “We’ve not seen price rises and pressures like this in 50 years. You’re looking at costs of electricity rising by 200-300%.

“We have ancient brick ovens – one of the last left in East Anglia – and they are fired by oil. A few months ago you were paying 30p a litre, now you're being charged £1.12 a litre.

"We’ve seen flour go up three times since October, it’s gone up £2 a bag. Whey powder has gone from £26 a bag the week before last to £92 a bag."

Palmers Bakery in Haughley. Kieron Palmer using the ancient brick ovens - Credit: Archant

Mr Palmer said he is also reluctant to pass on the costs to the customer, but they were forced to increase prices by "a few pence here and there" in response to the hikes.

“We did a few months ago because we’re seeing pressures on wages, ingredients prices, national insurance, pensions, and electricity is one of the worst," he said.

“We’re looking at everything, we’ve been here for 155 years, there are seven generations of us, and we hope we’re here for many years to come, but you have to look at your costs and electricity very carefully.

“We had to make one person redundant in cutbacks to protect the business.

“Everybody has to be looking at costs and treading very carefully, but eventually costs will have to be passed on to the customer for any business to be viable."