Suffolk businesses fear Russian cyberattack after Ukraine invasion

Suffolk businesses could be impacted by Russian cyberattacks in Ukraine, it has been warned. - Credit: PA

Concerns have been raised over Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine impacting businesses in Suffolk.

Yesterday this newspaper reported how one business had declined to comment on the developments in eastern Europe, saying they feared being targeted by Russian hackers in reprisal for speaking out.

Now spy chiefs from the National Centre for Cyber Security have warned cyber-attacks targeted at Ukraine could spiral out of control and impact businesses in the UK.

A spokesman said: “The NCSC is aware of reports of cyber incidents following Russia’s unprovoked, premeditated attack on Ukraine. We are urgently investigating these incidents.

“The NCSC is not aware of any specific cyber threats to UK organisations in relation to the Russian invasion, but strongly encourage organisations to follow our guidance on steps to take when the cyber threat is heightened.”

Andy Walker, head of policy and public affairs at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: "The threat to businesses from cybercrime, including ransomware, malware, hackers and fraud is a growing problem for all businesses.

Andy Walker, head of policy and public affairs at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - Credit: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

"These external threats could come from anywhere at any time, we would therefore recommend all businesses carry out the necessary checks, boost their security functions, staff awareness and read up on the latest technological advancements."

Free advice and information for SMEs is available from the Eastern Cyber Resilience Centre.