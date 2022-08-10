Suffolk businesses urged to prepare for Felixstowe port strike action

Contingency plans are being put in place by the Port of Felixstowe and businesses across Suffolk with eight days of strike action looming following the rejection of the latest pay offer.

The hourly branch of Unite workers union threw out an "improved position" offered to workers by the Port of Felixstowe of a £500 lump sum plus a 7% pay rise following talks on Monday (August 8).

A spokesperson for the port confirmed that internal discussions were taking place on potential contingency measures that could be introduced if the proposed walkout goes ahead from August 21.

Meanwhile, the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, which represents firms in the county, is also recommending that companies make preparations in case the industrial action proceeds.

Toby Warren, senior policy officer at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, has called for businesses to prepare for possible strike action. - Credit: NICKY WEST PHOTOGRAPHY

Toby Warren, senior policy officer for Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: “This time we are hoping that an agreement is reached before strike action takes place, but we are advising businesses to put in place contingency plans just in case.”

He was not advising on specific measures but said these would depend on the type of business and how dependent it was on Felixstowe.

Although the staff branch of Unite and the Police Federation of Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company have agreed to put a similar offer to their members, the hourly branch of Unite has rejected the "improved position" and refused to put it to its members.

The Felixstowe Port Users Association (FPUA) is an independent body for companies that conduct business activities in or through the port.

An FPUA spokesperson said the organisation was also concerned about the situation and particularly the refusal by the hourly branch of Unite to put the new pay offer to its members.

In a statement on Tuesday, a port spokesperson said: “We are disappointed and regret that despite our best efforts we have still been unable to reach an agreement with the hourly branch of Unite.

“During talks yesterday, the port further improved its position offering a £500 lump sum in addition to 7%.

“The staff branch of Unite and the Police Federation of Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company have agreed to put a similar offer to their members.

“In contrast, the hourly branch of Unite has again rejected the port’s improved position and refused to put it to its members.

“We urge them to consult their members on the latest offer as soon as possible.

“There will be no winners from a strike which will only result in their members losing money they would otherwise have earned.

“Our focus has been to find a solution that works for our employees and protects the future success of the port. The union has rejected the company’s offer to meet again.”

Unite has called for the port to make a "reasonable" pay offer.