Report calls for government to reform skills and training in the UK

Angus Williams

Published: 10:00 PM May 5, 2021   
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak wears a helmet at a construction area during a local election campaign visit

The Workplace Training and Development Commission has published its final report after an 18-month-long study which included input from Suffolk businesses - Credit: PA

A major new report has called upon the government to reform training in the UK to boost productivity.  

The study by the Workplace Training and Development Commission identified problems for employers in the current adult skills training system, including it being complex, expensive and inflexible.

Among its recommendations are improved trust and co-operation between trainers and businesses at a local level.

The report was compiled after an 18-month study set up by the British Chambers of Commerce. The study included input from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and businesses in the county.  

It also recommends helping smaller firms identify and invest in the skills they need in their workforce, more flexible training to help support people learn while they are still working, and a renewed focus on digital skills and innovation.

Paul Simon, Suffolk Chamber’s head of policy and communications said: “For years, Suffolk businesses have been looking for a more flexible skills system that reflects their lived reality and that of their employees and which contributes to a fundamental cultural shift in placing total-career development at the centre of our long-term prosperity.

“With strong relationships in place in the county between the Chamber, training providers, including the University and our further education colleges and other partners involved in this, we believe that Suffolk is better placed than most to make the adaptations outlined in the Commission’s report.”

“Government initiatives, including those aimed at giving businesses a greater say in the delivery of future local skills needs such as those in the Skills for Jobs White Paper, are real opportunities to allow us to deliver some of the Commission’s objectives.

“Come what may, Suffolk Chamber will continue to be at the forefront in championing the skills needs of businesses.”

