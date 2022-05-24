Webinar sets out menopause's impact on Suffolk workplaces

Suffolk businesses are "crying out" for further support for staff to ensure fewer women leave their jobs due to menopausal symptoms.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce held an online forum called menopause in the workplace based on recent figures conducted by Koru Kids.

The study shows that 18% of women in UK workplaces are currently experiencing menopause or perimenopause symptoms and are considering leaving their jobs.

The Suffolk Chamber’s webinar saw a similar level of experience with 17% of female attendees disclosing that they were thinking about quitting their job.

Michelle Pollard, Spider - Credit: ©Simply C Photography 2022

Michelle Pollard, chair of Suffolk Chamber’s Suffolk business women policy group and managing director of Spider, said: “Menopausal women are one of the fastest-growing demographics in the UK workforce. According to a recent study by McKinsey, if we fully utilise women in the UK economy, by 2030 we would be adding £150 billion to our economy.

“It is clear from the webinar that businesses and staff are crying out for more support in this area, and so we want to provide business leaders with a package of support and information so that they can help their staff to get on with the day job.”

In addition, 36% of the attendees rated their organisation’s support for menopausal women as poor or very poor.

One pub owner in Chantry has recently launched a support group for women going through menopause, following her own experience.

Penny Youngs-Debnam, the owner of The Kingfisher, said: "All women who go through perimenopause, menopause or post-menopause stages can have good, as well as bad days. If somebody from my staff is feeling bad, I send them home.

"Of course, it can differ for small and big businesses, but I think all employers should have some training on menopause."

Debbie Youngs and her daughter Penny Youngs- Debnam are setting up a menopause support group in Ipswich, after they both suffered and struggled to get support. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A group of 60 attended the chamber's webinar where they had the opportunity to meet the panel of expert speakers who provided them with advice to help businesses retain their staff and boost productivity in the workplace.

Amanda Ankin, operations director at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: “Businesses in Suffolk are already feeling the pinch from rising costs and the impact of increasing skills shortages, so it is vital that we are able to provide guidance and support that could help to retain staff and improve the bottom line.

“This is just the first step of the package of support Suffolk Chamber hopes to provide for businesses, and was a welcome opportunity to openly discuss what has for too long been a taboo subject for many people.”

Amanda Ankin, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - Credit: Digipix



