What does the falling value of the pound mean for people in Suffolk?

The fall in the value of the pound will put extra pressure on the budgets of families and firms in Suffolk, business leaders say.

On Monday, sterling hit its lowest level against the dollar since decimalisation in 1971, falling by more than 4% to just 1.03 dollars in early Asia trading before rebounding to 1.09 dollars in the afternoon.

Paul Simon, director of public affairs and strategic communications at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: "Suffolk Chamber is watching the depreciating pound with a wary eye as its impacts may only add an additional element of volatility into an already challenging trading environment.

“Essentially, a falling pound will push up import prices for both finished goods and components, if they are priced in that currency.

"With business margins already under intense pressure, many companies might well have to pass these onto their end consumers. These additional inflationary pressures might give further cause to the Bank of England to increase interest rates, which in turn will impact business and household borrowing costs.

“That said, a weaker pound may improve the relative competitiveness of some of our exporters, although even these benefits may be reduced if the companies, in turn, rely on importing more expensive components from abroad.”

In response to the plummeting pound, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said the bank was monitoring developments "very closely".

He said: “In recent weeks, the Government has made a number of important announcements. The Government’s Energy Price Guarantee will reduce the near-term peak in inflation. Last Friday the Government announced its Growth Plan, on which the Chancellor has provided further detail in his statement today.

“I welcome the Government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth, and to the role of the Office for Budget Responsibility in its assessment of prospects for the economy and public finances.

“The role of monetary policy is to ensure that demand does not get ahead of supply in a way that leads to more inflation over the medium term. As the MPC has made clear, it will make a full assessment at its next scheduled meeting of the impact on demand and inflation from the Government’s announcements, and the fall in sterling, and act accordingly.

“The MPC will not hesitate to change interest rates by as much as needed to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term, in line with its remit.”