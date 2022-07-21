News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Sizewell C approval is good news for Suffolk firms, business leaders say

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:30 AM July 21, 2022
Suffolk Chamber of Commerce leaders have welcomed the news Sizewell C has been given the green light.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce leaders have welcomed the news Sizewell C has been given the green light. - Credit: JOHN HARDIN/NICKY WEST

Sizewell C's approval is good news for Suffolk's business community, bosses have said.

Ashley Shorey-Mills, head of Suffolk Chamber’s Sizewell C Supply Chain portal, said: “The positive decision to award the development consent order for Sizewell C is good news for Suffolk, for many of our businesses and for the skills and employability prospects for the county’s and the region’s workers, especially during the construction phase of the new nuclear power station.

“For many years, the Sizewell C Supply Chain portal, which is managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce,  has been the pivotal resource for companies interested in preparing themselves for this exciting project.  We have over 2000 companies now registered with us.

"We are working closely with them to ensure the supply chain is fit and ready to take advantage of the commitments of £4.4bn for our local and regional supply chain, as well as the legacy of skills and opportunity for this part of the country."

Businesses interested in registering to be part of the supply chain are asked to visit sizewellcsupplychain.co.uk.

Sizewell C
Suffolk
Leiston News

Don't Miss

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun as temeperatures soar in Suffolk.

What are the UK's hottest days on record?

Abygail Fossett

person
A 79-year-old man died after a serious crash involving two motorhomes

A14

Man dies after two motorhomes crash on A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Bersant Celina applaud supporters after the game.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Celina saga set to end as Town wait on Davis and Hirst

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Harness has joined Ipswich Town from Portsmouth

McKenna outlines his plans for new signing Harness

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon