Sizewell C approval is good news for Suffolk firms, business leaders say

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce leaders have welcomed the news Sizewell C has been given the green light. - Credit: JOHN HARDIN/NICKY WEST

Sizewell C's approval is good news for Suffolk's business community, bosses have said.

Ashley Shorey-Mills, head of Suffolk Chamber’s Sizewell C Supply Chain portal, said: “The positive decision to award the development consent order for Sizewell C is good news for Suffolk, for many of our businesses and for the skills and employability prospects for the county’s and the region’s workers, especially during the construction phase of the new nuclear power station.

“For many years, the Sizewell C Supply Chain portal, which is managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, has been the pivotal resource for companies interested in preparing themselves for this exciting project. We have over 2000 companies now registered with us.

"We are working closely with them to ensure the supply chain is fit and ready to take advantage of the commitments of £4.4bn for our local and regional supply chain, as well as the legacy of skills and opportunity for this part of the country."

Businesses interested in registering to be part of the supply chain are asked to visit sizewellcsupplychain.co.uk.