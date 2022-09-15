Suffolk Chamber drives forward with campaign to speed up A14 and railway

Suffolk chamber of commerce has heard from key organisations aiming to help improve infrastructure in the county. - Credit: Google Maps / Nicky West / David Garrad

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is ramping up its support for campaigns aiming to improve the county's infrastructure.

A recent meeting of the Chamber's influential Transport & Infrastructure group (TIG) heard from key organisations about the challenges and opportunities facing Suffolk in getting a fair share of government and private sector funding.

Improvements to the A14, rail junctions and the rollout of 5G technology were all discussed at the meeting.

Strategic director of Transport East, Andrew Summers outlined the body's main aims – centred around supporting upgrades to the east/west corridor out of Felixstowe towards the Midlands. These include improving the A14 in Suffolk and sorting out the rail junctions at Haughley and Ely to improve the system’s freight capacity.

Steve Britt, interim chairman of the TIG, said: "The group’s members were very engaged and understood the importance that Suffolk Chamber is at the forefront in ensuring that Suffolk’s case is well-made and that we are at the front of the queue for much-needed road, rail, and mobile infrastructure investments.

“Suffolk Chamber has landed some lobbying wins in terms of potential improvements at a number of junctions along the A14, including the Copdock Interchange.

“However, we are stepping up our campaign – with our partners – to deliver an A14 in the county that is truly fit for purpose along the full extent of its route and not just at one or two pinch points.

"We will, therefore, be actively working with Transport East and others to ensure that the whole of the A14 is improved in the current Roads Investment Strategy.”

Paul Simon, Suffolk Chamber’s head of public affairs & strategic communications, said: "The new government’s focus on growth clearly presents an opportunity to revisit the already compelling case to improve the Ely and Haughley Junctions in order to maximise the amount of freight being transferred to rail, without impacting on passenger services.

“We have written to all of the county’s MPs urging them to recapitulate the case for investment in both during the next round of Rail Network Enhancement Pipeline funding as a matter of regional and national urgency.

“Now is the time to step up our county’s infrastructure demands.”