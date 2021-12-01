News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

'Extraordinary' Suffolk champions presented with their Queen's Honours

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:30 PM December 1, 2021
The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston hosts the Investiture Ceremony at Euston H

L to R: William Smith, MBE, Matthew Read, BEM, Simon Scammell, BEM, Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk, Countess of Euston, Clare FitzRoy, Sue Doolan, OBE, and Douglas Field, OBE. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Suffolk's great and good formally received their Queen's Honours in a special ceremony this week.

From business owners to charity workers, MBEs, OBEs and BEMs were formally handed out to five residents at The Racing Stables in Euston by the Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare Fitzroy, Countess of Euston

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston hosts the Investiture Ceremony at Euston H

Sue Doolan, OBE, and the Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She said: “Their extraordinary contribution to this wonderful county of ours and wider communities across the United Kingdom is awe-inspiring.

"We have been through such difficult times and we are not out of the woods yet, but these individuals shine a ray of light in the darkness and are an example to us all.

"They are the very best of Suffolk. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude."

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston hosts the Investiture Ceremony at Euston H

Simon Scammell, BEM, Suffolk Sails. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Simon Peter Scammell, from Suffolk Sails in Woodbridge, received a BEM for running and distributing a volunteer-based PPE operation at their factory since March 2020. 

The 47-year-old said he would be sharing his medal with his team and the numerous volunteers who help. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Norfolk
  2. 2 Under-used council land to become sites for 3,000 homes
  3. 3 New animal feed mill planned for Bury St Edmunds
  1. 4 Weather warning issued as Suffolk could see snow fall tomorrow
  2. 5 Suffolk mass vaccination centre wants to jab 10,000 amid Omicron concern
  3. 6 25-year-old left eating disorder clinic prior to death on A14
  4. 7 New Ed Sheeran Christmas song with Elton John out this week
  5. 8 'I thought he was going to Ipswich' - rival boss reveals Blues interest in right-back
  6. 9 55 projects identified in major plans to transform transport
  7. 10 Norwood on target as Town Under 23's sting Hornets

He said: "I have a smidge of an embarrassment of why me? When there were so many people helping during the pandemic. 

"People have told me I did quite a lot. It's not like I'm going to wear the medal. It's all just very nice."

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston hosts the Investiture Ceremony at Euston H

Matthew Read, BEM, Suffolk Sails - Credit: Sonya Duncan

His former colleague Matthew Read, who began the PPE push also got a BEM, and now works at Harwich Haven Authority, roped in his wife and children to construct hundreds of visors a day after nurses 

The 36-year-old said: "It's just a complete shock and I still felt so out of place. I just started doing it as I had the parts to do it."

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston hosts the Investiture Ceremony at Euston H

William Smith, MBE, president, East Anglian Sailing Trust. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

William Smith, president of East Anglian Sailing Trust in Levington, now an MBE said it's not just him helping disabled people learn to sail. 

The 86-year-old said: "We will share it with the volunteers. 

"They help people gain the confidence through sailing and when they are disabled they can be apprehensive about starting."

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston hosts the Investiture Ceremony at Euston H

Douglas Field, OBE, chairman of New Anglian Local Enterprise Partnership. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Douglas John Field, former chair at New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, who is joint chief executive of East of England Co-op, got an OBE. 

The 49-year-old said: "We don't shout enough about how great Suffolk and Norfolk is so that's what we really tried to do. 

"The role made me a better leader and father to my children. I learned so many leadership skills."

During his time at the LEP, it secured funding for a £16m redevelopment of the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS) in Lowestoft, and Gainsborough House in Sudbury. 

Susan Marie Doolan, governor of Littlehey prison also received an OBE for Services to Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service during Covid-19.

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston hosts the Investiture Ceremony at Euston H

Sue Doolan, OBE - Credit: Sonya Duncan

NHS
Woodbridge News
East Suffolk News
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alison Ducker, one of the highest-ranking female Kuk Sool Won martial artists in the world, has died

'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Dozens of firefighters were called to the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday

Suffolk Live News

Fire breaks out at British Sugar Factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Snow fell in Bury St Edmunds overnight

Suffolk Weather

Snow falls in Suffolk overnight as cold snap set to continue

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon has been put in place outside a Stowmarket dental practice

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police cordon off Stowmarket dentist after break-in

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon