Chef launches new gourmet burger kit delivery business

Published: 7:00 PM February 1, 2021

One of the gourmet burgers made from an H&C Burgers kit - Credit: Fan Johnson

Fancy cooking up your own gourmet burger? A new business being launched in Woodbridge will deliver burger kits to your door.

H&C Burgers is being launched this week by Richard Johnson, who runs Peanut Parties together with wife Fan.

The first burger kits will be delivered from Thursday, February 4, helping people to enjoy a restaurant-style burger at home during lockdown.

Richard Johnson with one of the new H&C Burgers kits - Credit: Fan Johnson

He said: "It's something quite new - I don't think many people are doing it.

"We decided to call it H&C burgers after our twin daughters, Holly and Charlotte, who are three."

The twins are too young to understand that the business is called after them, but Mr Johnson said they have enjoyed trying some small pieces of burger.

One of the burger kits from H&C Burgers in Woodbridge - Credit: Fan Johnson

He said the all-in-one "ultimate burger kits" contain all the ingredients needed to prepare a gourmet burger in under 15 minutes, including special seasoning. The ingredients are all locally sourced.

The burgers initially available are quarter pounders, quarter pounders with cheese, breaded halloumi burgers and vegan burgers, as well as various extras including hand-cut chips with Cajun and herb seasoning.

Delivery is free within a 12-mile radius of Woodbridge, including most of Ipswich as well as Felixstowe, Kesgrave and Martlesham.

For more details, visit the website or visit @HCBurgersuk on Facebook.

Twins Charlotte, left, and Holly have given their names to H&C Burgers - Credit: Fan Johnson



