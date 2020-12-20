News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Is this the most festive property currently for sale in Suffolk?

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:00 AM December 20, 2020    Updated: 9:11 AM December 20, 2020
The Wilderness in Christmas Lane, Metfield, Suffolk

The Wilderness in Christmas Lane, Metfield, is for sale for £725,000 with Durrants. - Credit: Nick Read

A six-bedroom, two-bathroom house with a very festive address has come up for sale in Suffolk.

The Wilderness, in Christmas Lane, Metfield, is on the market for £725,000.

Parts of the Grade II listed farmhouse date back to 1570 and it comes complete with period features including beamed ceilings and inglenook fireplaces.

The Wilderness in Christmas Lane, Metfield, Suffolk

The property has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. - Credit: Nick Read

The home is spread across three floors.

The two upper floors boast six bedrooms – two of which have en-suites. On the first floor, there is also a master bathroom.

The Wilderness in Christmas Lane, Metfield, Suffolk

The property is Grade II listed and has character features throughout, including inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams. - Credit: Nick Read

Downstairs there is a conservatory, a sitting room, a dining room and a kitchen. The kitchen features oak flooring and an Aga.

The Wilderness in Christmas Lane, Metfield, Suffolk

Parts of the farmhouse date back to 1570. - Credit: Nick Read

The property is set in 4.5 acres of meadow land and is surrounded by open fields.

The Wilderness is on the market with Durrants for £725,000.

The Wilderness in Christmas Lane, Metfield, Suffolk

The property sits in 4.5 acres of land and is surrounded by open fields. - Credit: Nick Read


