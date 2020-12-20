Is this the most festive property currently for sale in Suffolk?
- Credit: Nick Read
A six-bedroom, two-bathroom house with a very festive address has come up for sale in Suffolk.
The Wilderness, in Christmas Lane, Metfield, is on the market for £725,000.
Parts of the Grade II listed farmhouse date back to 1570 and it comes complete with period features including beamed ceilings and inglenook fireplaces.
The home is spread across three floors.
The two upper floors boast six bedrooms – two of which have en-suites. On the first floor, there is also a master bathroom.
Downstairs there is a conservatory, a sitting room, a dining room and a kitchen. The kitchen features oak flooring and an Aga.
The property is set in 4.5 acres of meadow land and is surrounded by open fields.
The Wilderness is on the market with Durrants for £725,000.