Is this the most festive property currently for sale in Suffolk?

Published: 6:00 AM December 20, 2020 Updated: 9:11 AM December 20, 2020

The Wilderness in Christmas Lane, Metfield, is for sale for £725,000 with Durrants. - Credit: Nick Read

A six-bedroom, two-bathroom house with a very festive address has come up for sale in Suffolk.

The Wilderness, in Christmas Lane, Metfield, is on the market for £725,000.

Parts of the Grade II listed farmhouse date back to 1570 and it comes complete with period features including beamed ceilings and inglenook fireplaces.

The property has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. - Credit: Nick Read

The home is spread across three floors.

The two upper floors boast six bedrooms – two of which have en-suites. On the first floor, there is also a master bathroom.

The property is Grade II listed and has character features throughout, including inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams. - Credit: Nick Read

Downstairs there is a conservatory, a sitting room, a dining room and a kitchen. The kitchen features oak flooring and an Aga.

Parts of the farmhouse date back to 1570. - Credit: Nick Read

The property is set in 4.5 acres of meadow land and is surrounded by open fields.

The Wilderness is on the market with Durrants for £725,000.

The property sits in 4.5 acres of land and is surrounded by open fields. - Credit: Nick Read



