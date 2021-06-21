Published: 4:30 PM June 21, 2021

From left, Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks pulling the first pint at Mauldons Brewery with owner Charlie Buckle - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The first beer was officially poured to mark Suffolk Day as a new Tap Room created at what's thought to be the county’s oldest brewery was unveiled.

Mauldons Brewery in Sudbury hosted the grand opening of its new attraction on Monday, June 21.

The Tap Room is designed to enable visitors to enjoy Mauldon ales from the place where they are brewed.

It was launched by Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks who learnt about the brewing process and enjoyed a Suffolk Pride ale to celebrate Suffolk Day as he visited the site.

The ancient brewery dates back to 1795 when the Mauldon family first became involved in brewing after Anna Maria Mauldon began brewing in a local hotel.

The business boomed and expanded into pubs and hotels. In the 1800s, the brewery moved to the town’s Ballingdon Street.

By the time it was sold to Messrs Greene and King in 1960, the company consisted of the brewery, 20 public houses, a wine and spirit business and a small farm.

In 1981, Peter Mauldon, a descendant of the founder, re-established the family tradition by opening a brewery business in Sudbury and a year later a new brewery was built on the Chilton Industrial Estate with the first barrels of beer brewed in December.

From left, Councillor Matthew Hicks of Suffolk County Council, Steven Birch head brewer at Mauldons and Charlie Buckle owner of Mauldons brewery on Suffolk Day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

In 2019, the business was snapped up by Charlie Buckle, who comes from a Suffolk farming family and has a passion for beer.

A timeline charting Mauldons’ 225-year history in Sudbury now has pride of place behind the bar in the Tap Room.

Mauldons said it was “thrilled” with the new tasting facility, and said there had been “significant investment” in the brewery, Tap Room and product range.

“I am very pleased to open our Tap Room,” said Charlie. “Due to the pandemic we haven’t been able to move as quickly as we had anticipated. However, we persevered and now our guests can enjoy a brewery tour as planned.”

Councillor Hicks said: “I am delighted to officially open the Tap Room at Mauldons on Suffolk Day. Mauldons has a great history in Suffolk, and like many others in the hospitality industry, has been affected by the pandemic. However, I am pleased to see that they have been able to invest in their business and celebrate this Suffolk Day.”