'I can't quite believe it': Suffolk deli nominated for national retail award

The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen has been named as a finalist for the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards 2022 - Credit: Eilir Rogers

A Suffolk delicatessen has been named as a finalist for the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards 2022.

The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen Ltd was one of just six retailers in East Anglia to be selected for the shortlist from hundreds of entries from across the country.

The delicatessen will celebrate its first birthday on May 12 after initially beginning as a side project of local pub The Dog at Grundisburgh during the 2020 lockdown.

The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen Ltd opened in the old post office in Grundisburgh last year - Credit: Eilir Rogers

Eilir Rogers, owner of the The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessent Ltd, said: "It all started in lockdown.

"We began doing fruit and veg boxes for the local community because we still had access to our supplier.

"We created a stall outside the front of the pub with a cash box and a card machine using two bar stools, two casks of beer and two planks of wood."

After taking more and more requests from locals for different produce, moved inside the pub as the business grew before eventually moving into the old post office on The Street in Grundisburgh last year.

The delicatessen stocks locally baked bread and produce from artisanal business in Suffolk - Credit: Eilir Rogers

The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen now stocks a variety of goods, including locally baked bread and produce from artisanal companies in Suffolk.

"It all started off because I care about my community and I think lockdown has made people realise that we need to look after each other.

"We are so lucky to have some great produce in Suffolk and I've met some amazing people along the way. I love it!"

One of the sweet treats available at The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen Ltd - Credit: Eilir Rogers

Speaking on the nomination, Eilir Rogers added: "To get this far is so lovely.

"I have so much fun working here; it's one giggle after another!

"It's down to the team we have, I couldn't do it without them."

The regional winners of the award will be revealed at the show at the NEC in Birmingham on April 25.