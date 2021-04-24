News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Will staycations plug Suffolk's £50m gap left by lack of overseas visitors?

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 8:00 AM April 24, 2021   
People headed to Aldeburgh to enjoy the first day of lockdown restrictions easing. Picture: Sarah L

People headed to Aldeburgh to enjoy the first day of lockdown restrictions easing. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk is set to lose more than £50m this year as overseas visitors are unable to enter the country.

But tourism bosses hope the current staycation boom will recoup the losses and more.

According to figures from Visit Britain, Suffolk raked in £51.8m from 146,000 overseas visitors in 2019 — the last year of uninterrupted travel. 

Stansted airport is among those feeling the pinch of tightened border controls, with just 5% of the usual number of passengers flocking through the airport this month. 

But in the short-term, tourism bosses hope that a spike in the number of bookings from people in the UK will tide them through.

You may also want to watch:

Andy Wood, chairman of Visit East of England, said: "Losing that overseas demand in any other year would be a worry, but this year we also know people can't go abroad which gives us somewhat of a captive audience. 

Andy Wood, chief executive of Adnams Picture: ADNAMS

Andy Wood, chairman of Visit East of England - Credit: Archant

"We know it's going to be extremely busy with domestic demand this summer, which I suspect will make up for the shortfall in overseas travel."

Most Read

  1. 1 Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village
  2. 2 Family's tribute to 'always smiling' Jack after tragic death aged 27
  3. 3 Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight
  1. 4 Could this pub be the hottest new place to eat in Suffolk?
  2. 5 'They don't trust me and I don't trust them' - Cook on 'jittery' atmosphere
  3. 6 Lorry driver hailed as hero after truck crushed in port accident
  4. 7 Plans to create 'Suffolk Silicon Fen' killed by market forces
  5. 8 Does Ipswich Debenhams building have a future after sale?
  6. 9 Woodbridge bar owner to fight £1,000 fine for Covid rule breach
  7. 10 WATCH: Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft

This problem affects the whole of East Anglia with Norfolk benefitting from nearly £70million spent by overseas visitors in 2019. 

And Mr Wood does not think we can  just expect overseas visitors to return once border restrictions are lifted.

"Norfolk and Suffolk cannot rest on their laurels and expect people to come back. Britain as a whole needs to be looking at how it can market itself globally to get those people coming back," he said. 

De Vere House, Lavenham; for sale. Pic: www.carterjonas.co.uk

De Vere house is Lavenham, which a house from the Harry Potter films is based upon is one of the UK's most photographed houses

"Tourism is competitive and it has never been more so. Visit Britain will be looking at 2022 and how we can share the fact that this country, and places like Norfolk and Suffolk, have a high quality offering, high quality service, and is safe to visit. 

"Globally we also need to see the vaccine rolled out so that governments can begin to reopen boarders. It's the whole idea that no one's truly safe until we're all safe." 

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LU

A12 closed following serious collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Alan Judge celebrates after scoring Towns second goal to take them 2-0 up against Bristol Rovers.

Football | Video

'Nothing surprises me anymore' - Judge on Town departure

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Potential problems on the movement of goods between Europe and the UK post-Brexit are being consider

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Man taken to hospital after 40ft container drops on lorry cab

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town

Why have ITFC's American owners issued £18m of new shares?

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus