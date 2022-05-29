Popular Suffolk vintage steam fair is back with a bang after pandemic

Gallery

A popular vintage vehicle fair was firing on all cylinders again and attracting a bumper crowd at the weekend after having to take a break for the Covid-19 pandemic.

An estimated crowd of between 3,000 and 4,000 people visited Warren Farm at Wetherden on Saturday for the two-day Woolpit Steam Fair, which featured steam engines dating back more than 100 years manufactured by Charles Burrell and Sons, William Foster and Co and John Fowler and Co.

The oldest exhibit was an 1874 J Mackay Penny Farthing bicycle.

Thousands of people enjoyed the sights at the Woolpit Steam Rally. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The fair, which has been running for more than 30 years, features vintage farm machinery, including tractors and steam engines, along with stationary engines driving an array of mills, pumps, dynamos and other machinery.

There was also a wood-sawing display with examples of steam, tractor and stationary engine-driven saws producing planks, posts and firewood.

Vintage cars were also on show, along with commercial and military vehicles, while there were entertainments for all ages, including a funfair and dodgems.

A vintage vehicle at the Woolpit show - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gerald Seeley, who jointly organised the event with his brother David, said that approximately 320 vehicles were taking part in the fair.

He said the weather had been perfect for the event as it was neither too hot, nor too cold.

He added: “There has been a lovely turnout of people today and it could not have gone better. It has been absolutely brilliant.”

Pip and Finn among the tractors at the Woolpit Steam Fair. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event also raises money for charities, usually children’s charity East Anglia Children’s Hospice and East Anglian Air Ambulance, which receive the money from the entrance fee, which this year was £6 for adults on Saturday and £7 on Sunday.

The Woolpit extravaganza was returning after the COVID-19 pandemic - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Natal Taylor with his Faith, his Wallis and Stephen's expansion engine. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Co-organiser of the Woolpit Steam Rally, Gerald Seeley with his 1916 International Mogul 12-25. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of people enjoyed the sights at the Woolpit Steam Rally - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



