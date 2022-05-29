News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Gallery

Popular Suffolk vintage steam fair is back with a bang after pandemic

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:45 AM May 29, 2022
Sarah Twenn on her tractor.

Sarah Twenn on her tractor. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A popular vintage vehicle fair was firing on all cylinders again and attracting a bumper crowd at the weekend after having to take a break for the Covid-19 pandemic. 

An estimated crowd of between 3,000 and 4,000 people visited Warren Farm at Wetherden on Saturday for the two-day Woolpit Steam Fair, which featured steam engines dating back more than 100 years manufactured by Charles Burrell and Sons, William Foster and Co and John Fowler and Co. 

The oldest exhibit was an 1874 J Mackay Penny Farthing bicycle.

Thousands of people enjoyed the sights at the Woolpit Steam Rally.

Thousands of people enjoyed the sights at the Woolpit Steam Rally. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The fair, which has been running for more than 30 years, features vintage farm machinery, including tractors and steam engines, along with stationary engines driving an array of mills, pumps, dynamos and other machinery. 

There was also a wood-sawing display with examples of steam, tractor and stationary engine-driven saws producing planks, posts and firewood. 

Vintage cars were also on show, along with commercial and military vehicles, while there were entertainments for all ages, including a funfair and dodgems. 

A vintage vehicle at the Woolpit show

A vintage vehicle at the Woolpit show - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gerald Seeley, who jointly organised the event with his brother David, said that approximately 320 vehicles were taking part in the fair. 

Most Read

  1. 1 What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?
  2. 2 Highways chiefs fear 'severe impact' of 1,375-home plans
  3. 3 When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?
  1. 4 When will bins be emptied during the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend?
  2. 5 London couple transform Suffolk home into an 'intimate' lifestyle retreat
  3. 6 Forbidden Suffolk: 5 more places you can’t visit in Suffolk
  4. 7 Driver being taken to hospital after car ends up on roof in field
  5. 8 Road closed after two-vehicle crash in Suffolk village
  6. 9 Highways officials to discuss speed limits on busy Suffolk road
  7. 10 Revealed: The most popular Suffolk fish and chip shop

He said the weather had been perfect for the event as it was neither too hot, nor too cold. 

He added: “There has been a lovely turnout of people today and it could not have gone better. It has been absolutely brilliant.”

Pip and Finn among the tractors at the Woolpit Steam Fair.

Pip and Finn among the tractors at the Woolpit Steam Fair. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event also raises money for charities, usually children’s charity East Anglia Children’s Hospice and East Anglian Air Ambulance, which receive the money from the entrance fee, which this year was £6 for adults on Saturday and £7 on Sunday. 

The Woolpit extravaganza was returning after the COVID-19 pandemic

The Woolpit extravaganza was returning after the COVID-19 pandemic - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Natal Taylor with his Faith, his Wallis and Stephen's expansion engine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Natal Taylor with his Faith, his Wallis and Stephen's expansion engine. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Woolpit Steam Rally, Gerald Seeley with his 1916 International Mogul 12-25.

Co-organiser of the Woolpit Steam Rally, Gerald Seeley with his 1916 International Mogul 12-25. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of people enjoyed the sights at the Woolpit Steam Rally. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of people enjoyed the sights at the Woolpit Steam Rally - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Suffolk
A14 Suffolk News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Tracey Sheppard leaves Ipswich magistrates after pleading guilty to stealing from a school and football club

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court

Suffolk woman stole thousands from football club and school

Dominic Bareham

person
The Old Stores cafe and shop in Tuddenham St Martin PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Food and Drink

Is this tearoom near Ipswich one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
A woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Constabulary

Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious A143 crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Site at Gun Cotton way from above

Planning

Plans for two drive-through takeaways in Suffolk town

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon