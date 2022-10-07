The 16th century farmhouse at Rectory Farm, Wilby, near Stradbroke. The farm is being sold through Savills with a price tag of £2.5m - Credit: Chris Rawlings

An ancient farmhouse with 190 acres of farmland has hit the market - and is likely to attract strong interest.

Rectory Farm, at Wilby, near Stradbroke, comes with a price tag of £2.5m and includes 6.7 acres of garden surrounding a 16th century farmhouse - as well as 190 acres of grade 3 farmland.

It also includes a range of farm buildings which may be suitable for alternative uses including light industrial or commercial use, subject to planning, according to agents Savills. It is being sold as a whole or in three lots.

Rectory Farm at Wilby, near Stradbroke, seen from above - Credit: Chris Rawlings

Agent William Hargreaves said properties with high quality arable farms and some form of residential or commercial diversification are in high demand and is expecting a lot of interest.

“Rectory Farmhouse is a charming three-bedroom Grade II listed timber framed property dating primarily from the 16th century with various later additions – the last being in the mid-2000s,” he said.

“The house provides accommodation over two floors and is set within a pretty lawned garden surrounded by mature trees and hedges. The property is well presented and in good structural order, although it would benefit from modernisation throughout.

“Within the yard are several buildings that would be suitable for a range of uses subject to the necessary planning permissions. They include a former grain store, a workshop, a range of single-storey traditional farm buildings, a general purpose open-sided steel frame building, a small brick building with pantile roof and a modular building that provides office space with a kitchenette and WC.”

Rectory Farm at Wilby, near Stradbroke, comes with 190 acres of farmland - Credit: Chris Rawlings

Most of the farmland is arable and sits either side of the B1118 – with 120.36 acres to the west of the farmhouse and 70.29 acres to its east.

“Both parcels of land are classified as Grade 3 and have been farmed in a typical arable rotation as part of a Farm Business Tenancy by a local contractor for a number of years. It is registered for the Basic Payment Scheme and some of it is also entered into a Mid-Tier Countryside Stewardship Scheme,” said Will.

“Properties of this type – high quality arable farms with some form of residential or commercial diversification – have been in high demand. We expect Rectory Farm to generate some strong interest from both residential buyers looking for a larger holding and commercial farmland buyers seeking a strong agricultural investment.”

A growing number of farmers who were thinking of leaving the industry are now taking advantage of the strong market conditions, he said.

Rectory Farm at Wilby, near Stradbroke - Credit: Chris Rawlings

“There is also a wide spread of potential buyers. Some have no past exposure to the agricultural sector and are attracted by the relatively safe investment opportunities presented by farmland at a time of considerable economic uncertainty, while others are looking to expand their business operations should the right opportunity present itself.”



