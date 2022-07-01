British Sugar and NFU Sugar have reached a deal on sugar beet prices which is much more favourable than it has been in recent years - Credit: Su Anderson

East Anglian farmers who grow sugar beet are toasting a 'fantastic' deal with British Sugar bringing the price of the crop in 2023/24 to £40/t.

A challenging few years with disease, logistics issues, soil damage and weather woes combined with low prices prompted some farmers to turn their back on the crop.

But soaring commodity prices have put farmers in a much stronger position and the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and British Sugar this week arrived at a deal which represents a 48% improvement on last year's price.

Growers saw a significant 33% rise in prices in 2022 when the two sides clinched a deal on a one-year contract from 2022. This brought the price up from £27/t from £20.30/t in 2021.

Sugar beet prices next year have reached £40/t after NFU Sugar and British Sugar reached agreement - Credit: Archant

It followed two extremely challenging growing years in 2019 and 2020 which resulted in a number of growers deciding to drop the crop completely from their rotations last year.

NFU Sugar board chairman Michael Sly said he was "incredibly pleased" with the new contract - but pointed out farmers were facing huge input cost rises.

“With growers facing significant cost increases, and the prices of alternative crops having risen to unprecedented levels, I am glad we agreed on a contract offer that should keep sugar beet as a valued part of growers’ rotations. I am hopeful this deal gives the opportunity for re-investment into the sugar beet sector and provides confidence for the future," he said.

Under the new deal, growers within 20 miles of any British Sugar factory will receive a local premium of up to £2, based on distance to the factory. Growers with an existing 2023 commitment will automatically receive an upgrade to £32/t, from £25/t. Growers can upgrade this further to £40/t if they commit to grow sugar beet in 2024. Growers also have the option to purchase a yield guarantee product to protect their income against yield losses.

Grower George Gittus, who is based at Saxham, just a short trip from British Sugar's Bury St Edmunds factory and is supply it with 7,500t of the crop, expressed his delight and said it was a "fantastic achievement".

However, he added that it was "a shame it has taken so many years and a war for British Sugar to realise that they need to act the spirit of partnership that has been talked of for so long".

Steam pipes out of chimneys at the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Su Anderson

It was "a real tribute to the NFU Sugar Board and it’s team for getting this over the line" - and recognition of growers' risk had been taken into account with the offer of an insurance product to help growers manage disease risk, he added. "Let’s hope that it is the start of true partnership for the long term because both partners have a great deal invested in home-grown sugar production. It should go a long way to ensuring that future."

This year's crop was "looking OK" after a slow start due to the dry and cool spring, he added.

Andrew Blenkiron, chairman of the NFU Suffolk branch and director of the Euston Estate near Thetford described the deal as "welcome news".

"The price obviously reflects the significant increase in costs associated with growing this crop, there are also some exciting new options for growers to consider, including the ability to purchase a yield guarantee insurance and a futures linked variable price. The existing local premium based around proximity to the factory and the cash advance are also very welcome," he said.

To me the price for the 23 crop is not really a surprise, with so many better margin alternatives it would have been easy to reduce the area of sugar been even further, or even stop growing it at all, hopefully this £40 will ensure that sugar beet can still factor in our rotation..

Fram Farmers chief executive Andrew Knowles also welcomed the deal, adding that it was one that needed to happen. However, he predicted it still might not be enough to keep some growers who have secured their 2022-23 fertiliser requirements given the price of cereals and oilseed rape.

"British Sugar is clearly concern about securing acres and rightly so," he said. Lots of farmers were still undecided on cropping rotations despite the price announcements, he added.

British Sugar managing director Paul Kenward said “We are confident that this straightforward, attractive offer provides choice, security and profitability during an extremely challenging time for all growers. On top of a compelling price, we have listened to calls for flexibility and growers now have an option to opt-in to the new risk mitigation option we are offering for yield protection, as well as a cash advance option for the 2023 crop.

“I am very positive about the future for everyone within this fantastic homegrown industry."

He added: "We have four well-invested factories, a great product and an exciting story to share. Our growers are a key part of our business and I hope that this offer provides an incentive for them to continue growing next season and beyond.”



