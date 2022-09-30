Some conservation-minded East Anglian farmers are concerned that a change of direction on future environmental and farming policy could be on the cards - Credit: Matthew Roberts

Suffolk farmers who have been leading the charge towards more environmentally-minded food production have slammed a possible shake-up of the UK's new subsidy system mid-roll-out.

Rumours this week that the new Environmental Land Management (ELMs) scheme could be diluted or ditched as the new Liz Truss administration takes over the reins of government has prompted mixed reactions in East Anglia. In some quarters, there was outrage and alarm - but others were more sanguine.

Some have welcomed a review that might lead to more emphasis on food security - but others are worried that solid progress on more environmentally-minded farming under the 'public money for public goods' formula devised by ex-environment secretary Michael Gove could be undone.

The new system - with pilots across East Anglia - is aimed at moving away from the old land-based the UK inherited from the EU's Common Agricultural Policy and which it is phasing out post-Brexit.

Rumours of the review have prompted outrage among a number of groups and the government responded by rushing out a blog aimed at calming nerves. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) denied it was scrapping ELMs - but did say it was looking at "where and how improvements can be made".

"Boosting food production and strengthening resilience and sustainability come alongside, not instead of, protecting and enhancing our natural environment. Later this year we will set out more details of plans on how we will increase food security while strengthening the resilience and role of farmers as stewards of the British countryside," it said.

Argus Hardy - whose family farms at Great Glemham, near Saxmunham, and who is a member of WildEast, a body which aims to get farmers and landowners to club together on conservation work - said they were "deeply concerned" about the ELMs rumour and the announcement of deregulated "investment zones".

Argus Hardy of WildEast - Credit: Mark Cator

"These moves will undermine farmers and landowners in their efforts to improve nature, soil and water, creature connectivity and nurture new and existing natural habitats," he warned. "Any watering down of the flagship Environment Bill as rumoured - especially landscape scale nature recovery of ELMS - would fly in the face of a tremendous weight of scientific evidence and also as crucially, in the face of the overwhelming weight of British public opinion.

"More than ever what announcements like this underline is that society cannot and should not rely on governments to make the right decisions."

"We need to take responsibility as a whole, as a wider and wilder alliance of nature and wildlife organisations, farmers and consumers too, schools, businesses and communities to ensure climate change and eco-system collapse are the primary crusades of our time."

Glenn Buckingham, who farms at Helmingham, near Debenham, and is deputy chairman of the Suffolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU), said he was "extremely concerned" by the potential a review could have.

Farmer Glenn Buckingham with his soya crop at Helmingham, near Debenham - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

"I am lost for words if the targets or trajectory of ELM is not continued," he said. He feared the new Truss team could cut support for the project - but argued incentives were needed to bring about the necessary change.

The first UK agricultural policy for 75 years would take time to bed in and find the correct rewards, he said.

"We do not have time to prevaricate. And it may not be perfect - which is why the pilots are there," he added. "The whole idea of pilots and a six to seven year transition was to avoid a cliff edge." Currently farmers are losing the old Basic Payment Scheme as that is phased out.

"ELMs does not restrict food production. It includes incentives to ensure all of the government's targets for carbon sequestration, improving air and water quality and reducing biodiversity loss. It is the seed money for other sources of income to land managers and is superior to a flat rate system.

"Our food system has been industrialised over the last 60 years and the damage to the environment, just like many other ‘modern’ ways of living have to be tackled. Agriculture is taking a lead globally in accepting the need for change," he said.

"I believe ELM - as devised by Dieter Helm and Michael Gove - is the only all-encompassing strategy there can be and this can be modified as we move on."

If there is another way, action was needed now, he said. But he didn't believe there was.

National Farmers' Union (NFU) Suffolk chairman Andrew Blenkiron admitted that morale was generally very low at the moment "not least because of all of the change", he said.

Andrew Blenkiron, director of the Euston Estate near Thetford - Credit: Geoff Pagotto

"The last thing that we need is even more uncertainty," he added. However, he did think that a change of the team at the top was "an ideal opportunity" to review what is going on - especially with the current challenges to food and energy security.

"ELMs does have the potential to do great things, but attempting to run it on a shoestring budget just isn’t going to work," he said. "I would suggest that every farmer wants to continue to produce food/fuel and do more for the environment.

"DEFRA needs to appreciate that this comes at a considerable cost. That’s not just the environmental goods but in ensuring that farmers continue in business. The reduction is direct support has been initiated without the ELMS being fit for purpose. Farmers are having to make dramatic decisions based around this.

"Some parts of ELMS clearly aren’t right and do need an urgent look - primarily the payment for the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) which is woefully inadequate. If it could be tailored to achieve its objectives as well as provide a sustainable level support of farming that would be ideal.

"Personally having spent a mass of time on the ELMS through being involved in two test and trails, selected as part of two Landscape scale recovery pilots and having just recently completed my SFI application I do hope that all of this time hasn’t been wasted."

Country Land and Business Association (CLA) East regional director Cath Crowther said there had been much debate and heated views since the rumours of the review started.

Country Land and Business Association (CLA) East regional director Cath Crowther - Credit: Sonya Duncan





But she added: “It is right that a new ministerial team reviews current progress, and we are working at speed with politicians and officials to make sure they understand the importance of progressing with these schemes, while continuing to stress that both the schemes and their implementation need further improvement.

“The CLA has long believed that the ELM schemes can show that you do not need to choose between feeding the nation and protecting the environment. We can and should do both.

“Indeed, the Sustainable Farming Incentive's focus on soil health, and other aspects of land management going forward, is fundamental to the production of quality, nutritious food.”

NFU regional director Zoe Leach said: “We think this is the right time for the government to review its framework for future farming schemes. We must ensure farm businesses are supported through the current economic challenges and can deliver both for food production and for the environment.

National Farmers' Union East regional director Zoe Leach - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“The NFU supports the ‘public money for public goods’ policy but, in its current form, the scheme is not fit for purpose or ready to roll out.

“We await further details about this review and we stand ready to work in partnership to develop a framework that enables farmers to produce food for the nation and enhance our environment.

"Farmers across our region are already working hard to build more sustainable and resilient farm businesses as part of the industry's ambition to achieve net zero by 2040, and we need the right policies in place to help them reach this goal."












