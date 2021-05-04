Published: 11:34 AM May 4, 2021 Updated: 11:54 AM May 4, 2021

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing her Suffolk fedora in a 10th wedding anniversary family video shared online - Credit: Instagram Kensington Royal

Two sisters have expressed their delight after one of their hat designs featured in a video released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

A short video released by the Cambridges - to mark the decade since they tied the knot on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey - shows the couple playing with their children at home and on the Norfolk coast.

The Duchess is pictured spending time on the beach with the couple’s three children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, three.

In one segment — as they head along sand dunes — the duchess is seen sporting a Hicks & Brown Suffolk fedora.

Sudbury sisters Alice Leet-Cook & Rosie Turner, founders of fashion brand Hicks & Brown, who made a Suffolk fedora worn by the Duchess of Cambridge Picture: SYLVAIN HOMO - Credit: Sylvain Homo

Hicks & Brown co-founders and sisters Alice Leet-Cook and Rosie Turner said they were over the moon that she had chosen to wear the £95 hat.

The luxury British fedora label — created by the sisters in Sudbury back in 2014 — saw a spike in sales immediately after the video was released. The hats are hand-finished at the sisters’ rural Suffolk headquarters.

“We are so honoured and excited that HRH The Duchess of Cambridge has chosen to wear our brand for the second time, and to mark such a special occasion. The Suffolk Fedora is a firm favourite among our customers, and we are just so touched that it seems to be becoming a favourite for Kate too,” the pair said.

And it’s not the first time the Duchess has worn one of the sisters’ hats.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Sandringham, with the duchess wearing a Suffolk fedora - Credit: Press Association

She was previously spotted wearing a navy blue Suffolk fedora as she attended a church service in Sandringham ahead of her 38th birthday.

The fedoras are made from 100% wool felt and are designed to look timeless.

Hicks & Brown has also been worn by Sophie Duchess of Wessex, who favoured the same Suffolk Fedora as Kate, but in camel.

She has been spotted sporting hers on a number of occasions and outings with the Queen.

The sisters describe their hats as “one of a kind, meticulously hand finished in our Suffolk HQ”.

In the video, Kate is pictured wearing the hat while with Prince Louis at a beach in Norfolk wearing a mixture of high street and designer fashion. Alice and Rosie describe the Duchess as a “style inspiration”.