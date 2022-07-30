Crews praised as Suffolk farms hit by spate of fires during scorching July

Suffolk farmers have expressed their heartfelt thanks to firefighters for their heroic efforts after a series of field fires in the blistering July heat.

In a month when UK temperatures threatened - and even broke through - the 40C barrier, crews battled hundreds of field blazes across the county.

Because of the extreme heat and tinder-dry conditions, many farmers have filled up water bowsers during harvest and have them strategically placed in case a combine hits a flintstone, sparking a blaze. Strong winds which can fan the flames have also been a source of concern.

Firefighters fighting a crop fire off Marlesford Road, Campsea Ashe, just before 11.40am on July 19 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Firefighters are on scene of a large field fire at Campsea Ashe near Woodbridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

During July 2022, the county's fire crews faced 307 field blazes up to July 28 - more than the entire tally during the same month over the last three years, the fire service has confirmed.

But - remarkably - July 2022 is not a record for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. Another heatwave in July 2018 saw an unprecedented number of fires on Suffolk farms - with a massive 409 recorded.

A field fire on Shelfanger Road just outside Diss on July 18 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The service said there were 122 farm blazes in July 2017, 106 in the same period in 2019, 100 in July 2020 and just 73 in July 2021.

Many of the latest incidents are still under investigation but the fire service confirmed that some of the recent fires in the open are suspected to be arson - highlighting how important it is for farmers to keep petrol, diesel, and other fuels in secured storage areas, lock machinery away and install intruder sensors and security lighting.

Field fire on Shelfanger Road just outside Diss on July 18 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

This year the temperature reached 38.1C in Santon Downham in Suffolk on July 18 and a record-breaking 40.3C in Coningsby in Lincolnshire on July 19.

Field fire on Shelfanger Road just outside Diss on July 18 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

However, across the UK, June 2018 was drier than the equivalent months in 1976 - when the UK suffered a severe drought -- and 2022. Average rainfall across the UK totalled just 34.7mm in June 2018, compared with 38.6mm in June 1976 and 59.0mm in June 2022. Full figures for July 2022 will be published by the Met Office next week.

Worryingly, the extreme heat is man-made, according to a new study by a team of international scientists.

Researchers from the World Weather Attribution initiative suggest there will be a 10-fold increase in the changes of record-breaking heatwaves in the UK as a result of climate change.

It means that farmers will continue to battle on many fronts - including extreme weather volatility, extreme price fluctuations for their crops and soaring costs of fertiliser, energy, seeds and other inputs.

National Farmers' Union (NFU) Suffolk branch chairman Andrew Blenkiron, who farms at the Euston Estate, said firefighters had attended two small blazes on the estate which were quickly put out. One was on a tenant farm and involved a combine.

"Farmers of the county are incredibly grateful for the work carried out by the fire service over recent weeks, they clearly have been in massive demand and have been highly effective in controlling so many fires that could have got seriously out of hand.

"In our case a small grass fire was heading for the woods where if it had got a hold could have had serious implications. Response was swift and despite being a Sunday afternoon the crew were only too pleased to be there to help," he said.

He added: "Combined with the wind and it's hot, it all goes together to make it incredibly dry."

Farmer David Nunn, of Stowupland, near Stowmarket, said two engines from the Debenham crew crossed his fields to reach a blaze on a neighbour's farm at Winston, near Debenham on July 17 when the heatwave was approaching its height.

The crews "do a very good job", he said. "We were all sweating away on our tractors - with air conditioning," he added. "We are really lucky we have got these people that do it. It's a tremendous security when you see it because we have had fires in the past."

James Foskett, who farms near Debenham, said his farms had been unaffected but the bowsers were at the ready just in case. "It's just scary if you have seen afield of corn going up in flames with a 20mph wind - it's just horrific."

Suffolk's chief fire officer Jon Lacey said: “We have seen a significant increase in incidents recently because of prolonged periods of dry heat, and with Suffolk being a predominantly rural county, fires in the open are far more common, as demonstrated by the substantial stubble field blaze in Mellis last Sunday and a large fire on Knodishall Common later that evening.

“Our fire service worked tirelessly to get both incidents under control, spending hours on the scene to ensure that there were no injuries or damage to nearby properties, and I know that our efforts were greatly appreciated by the local community.

“Although the warm weather has brought its challenges, such as an increased risk of heat exhaustion for firefighters tackling blazes while wearing protective equipment in such extreme temperatures, the outpouring of support from Suffolk residents, including farmers, has been a real boost to our morale.

“Of course, the best way for people to show their gratitude is to remain fire safety aware. It’s likely that Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service will see more busy days as the UK is set to keep experiencing hotter summers, so it’s really important that everyone reduces the risk of fires by not littering, disposing of cigarettes irresponsibly or using disposable barbecues in public open spaces.”