Suffolk firm's role helping to save the lives of babies in Ukraine

Cogent staff including commercial director Robert Stainer, account manager Sam Barber and production manager James Sheppard with one of the incubators for Ukraine - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk firm is playing a leading role in saving the lives of babies born prematurely to mothers affected by the war in Ukraine.

Felixstowe-based Cogent Technology has been involved with developing the m0m Essential Incubator, which is currently being used to help babies born prematurely due to the stresses of the war experienced by their mothers.

The medical technology manufacturer was featured in the EADT in February 2021 after receiving a Government contract to make ventilators at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company received a contract to build 13,500 emergency ventilators following a challenge among manufacturers looking for the best design.

One of the incubators for Ukraine - Credit: Charlotte Bond

According to global health initiative Unitaid, babies are up to three times more likely to be born prematurely than before the Russian invasion of Ukraine took place in February.

Globally, approximately 15 million babies are born prematurely each year, or one in 10 of all babies born worldwide.

Children born prematurely may experience health issues, including problems with the brain, lungs, hearing or vision and premature birth remains the leading cause of death in under-fives across the world.

James Roberts, founder of m0m incubators, said: “It is humbling to see our systems supporting clinicians and saving lives in these very difficult times.

“It goes some way to proving how the mOm Incubator can be used anywhere and everywhere, giving much-needed flexibility to the healthcare system.”

During the pandemic, staff at Cogent Technologies worked 18-hour days designing the ventilators and although most were not used, the experience proved the spur for the company to move on to bigger projects.

This included developing the incubator for Ukraine and increasing the number of staff.