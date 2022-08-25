Suffolk firm that clothed Adele and Michelle Obama 'failed to pay staff'

Vanners of Sudbury, where staff were not paid and 'unfairly dismissed' - Credit: GREGG BROWN

Staff at one of Suffolk’s oldest companies, which has helped to clothe pop star Adele and former US First Lady Michelle Obama, were not paid their wages and unfairly dismissed, an employment tribunal has found.

The 11 employees at silk weavers Vanners of Sudbury, which dates back to 1740, are set to receive tens of thousands of pounds in compensation after the tribunal found unauthorised deductions were made from wages.

Notice, holiday and redundancy pay had also not been provided, in breach of employment contracts, while some staff also brought successful claims for unfair dismissal.

The hearing also heard there were failures by Vanners to notify employees of changes to their employment contracts when they were transferred to three associated companies involved in acquiring the business.

Roger Gawn bought Vanners after it went into administration at the end of 2020 - Credit: STEVE ADAMS

Norfolk-based businessman Roger Gawn bought the firm, which moved to its current factory in Weavers Lane in 1870, after administrators were called in at the end of 2020.

Last September Mr Gawn said he was negotiating to buy the factory from the administrators of the former company to ensure the future of the business.

However, in February the factory building was repossessed by the administrator after Mr Gawn's company failed to complete an agreement it had made to buy the premises.

In a statement in February, James Lumb, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator of Silk Industries Limited (the original company), said in December 2021 heads of terms were agreed to sell the site to a company controlled by Mr Gawn.

However, after reaching the agreement- and despite regular reminders - the deadlines to deliver the sale were missed, including an exchange of contracts on January 31.

Mr Lumb added: “As is our statutory duty, we need to act in the best interests of the company’s creditors.

"Regretfully, having exhausted the opportunities to deliver a transaction with the company related to Vanners, we concluded that we had little option but to take control of the site and market it for sale to other potential buyers.”