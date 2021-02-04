Fred. Olsen cancels all cruises until end of June

Published: 12:58 PM February 4, 2021

Fred. Olsen has cancelled all cruises until the end of June 2021 - Credit: FRED OLSEN

A Suffolk-based cruise line has been forced to cancel 14 further sailings due to the current coronavirus restrictions.

Fred. Olsen had intended to resume sailing on May 22 but has now pushed that date back to until the end of June.

Bosses at the firm say all guests affected by the change will be able to claim a "no quibble" refund or a credit for a future cruise.

Peter Deer, Fred. Olsen's managing director, said: “We are constantly reviewing our back in service dates in line with the latest government guidance, and working closely with the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and other industry bodies towards a return to sailing.

“This extra time allows us the opportunity to fully understand how the roll-out in the vaccine affects the procedures we operate on board and ashore.

You may also want to watch:

“We know that our guests are missing cruising, as indeed are we, and we can’t wait to welcome them all back on board when the time is right.”



