Suffolk creative industries report booming business

Praise has been heaped on Suffolk’s creative industries as PR, marketing and design agencies in the county report receiving an influx of enquiries from national and international firms.

Digital marketing agency Unity Online, PR company Prominent PR and graphic designers Propeller have all reported a surge in interest from businesses outside the county.

Paul Simon, head of public affairs and strategic communication at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses, described the sector as "second-to-none" nationally and globally.

He said: “In our experience, this county is blessed with a diverse and growing creative, marketing and public relations sector that is second-to-none nationally and even globally.

“Many of our members in these disciplines have an enviable client list that includes many household brand names. Suffolk is very much front of the queue for creative service solutions.”

Alex Pattenden, founder of Unity Online - Credit: Beckie Egan Photography

Alex Pattenden founded Unity Online from his car in 2014, but has since seen his business skyrocket to become one of East Anglia’s biggest, with more than 230 clients on its books.

He said: “Just like we saw with homeowners during Covid, the appeal of Suffolk is really drawing people in from the capital.

“Suffolk has a wealth of talent and is putting itself on the map thanks to its forward-thinking, innovative and hardworking people.

“People might have thought of us as ‘sleepy Suffolk’ in the past, but the county is now on a bright path to becoming one of the country’s best technology and services hubs.”

Felixstowe-based Prominent has also seen an influx of clients, including a national construction firm.

Managing director Helen Rudd said: “This is a really exciting time for Suffolk agencies, who have the opportunity to showcase their talents on a national stage more so than ever before.

“We are seeing more and more big companies approach us, realising they can receive the same high-quality service and results for a fraction of the price charged by the nationals.

“All of us are expecting this trend to continue and look forward to achieving even more for our clients and ourselves as businesses.”

Stephen Stebbings, managing director of Propeller - Credit: Andrew Hendry

Stephen Stebbings, managing director at Propeller, said: “Suffolk has an incredibly talented workforce that has often been overlooked by the glitz and glamour of the big cities.

“From graphic designers like us at Propeller, to marketing and PR experts like Alex and Helen, Suffolk has so much to offer.

“To those who are considering making the switch, I say ‘what are you waiting for?’.”