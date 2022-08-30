Five award-winning shops worth a visit in Suffolk

Suffolk is home to many award-winning shops, here are five you should check out - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

From butchers to antique stores, Suffolk is home to a number of award-winning shops that are well worth a visit.

Here are five you should check out.

The Grundisburgh Delicatessen

The Grundisburgh-based deli shop was recently named as the best shop/deli in East Anglia at the prestigious Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards 2022.

The deli had only been open for 11 months before receiving national recognition, with the shop initially beginning as a side project of The Dog at Grundisburgh during the 2020 lockdown.

Owner Eilir Rogers said she felt "lost for words" when she found out about the award.

Where: The Street, Grundisburgh, Woodbridge IP13 6TD

The Railway Farm Shop

The east Suffolk farm shop has been named one of the best in the country by an eco-lifestyle magazine.

The Railway Farm Shop in Benhall, near Saxmundham, was ranked ninth in the UK by Pebble Magazine for its mixture of home grown and local produce, as well as from larger organic certified Suffolk farms.

Experts from Pebble's team recognised the east Suffolk farm shop for selling a variety of eggs, including from chicken, duck and quail.

Where: Saxmundham IP17 1NA

Melford Antiques

The Long Melford Antiques recently scooped a prestigious regional award.

At the Prestige Business Awards, the Long Melford shop was named the best antiques store/centre of the year for London and the south-east of England.

The recognition comes less than two years after the re-opening of the former antiques warehouse after its closure and change of ownership in 2019.

Where: The Old Maltings, Hall Street, Long Melford CO10 9JA

Orford Meat Shed

The Orford Meat Shed is no stranger to national recognition after being recently named as the Butchers Shop of the Year for London and South East for a second year in a row.

Owners Diane and Andrew Page, who live in Ipswich, founded the business in November 2015, after wanting to finish working for others and start a business for themselves.

The business is run from an old carpenters shed in Orford, which, when the couple took over, had no water, no electricity, and took them 10 months to open the shop.

In order to win the prestigious award, the shop had to be nominated by customers, and was judged on three major things: quality of product, customer service, and knowledge of what is being sold.

Where: Rowan Cottage, Orford, Woodbridge IP12 2LE

The Codfather

The Codfather, in King Street, Sudbury, became the first chip shop in Suffolk to be given a Quality Award as part of a national scheme highlighting the top fish and chip shops in the UK.

The shop became so popular in the Sudbury community that it had to expand into a unit next door.

It boasts an extensive menu, and besides dishing up the standard fish shop classics, it also serves grilled fish, homemade pies and butchers' meat burgers.

Where: 37, 38 King Street, Sudbury CO10 2EQ

