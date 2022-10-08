Next phase of Suffolk Gateway 14 Freeport East project to be considered

Plans for more than 100,000sqm of warehouse and office space as part of the next stage of the multi-million-pound Gateway 14 Suffolk business park are due to be considered by councillors next week.

However, concerns have been raised about anti-social behaviour and pollution associated with the development of the 58-acre site, part of the new facility to the east of Stowmarket that is one of the three main elements of the Freeport East scheme with ports in Felixstowe and Harwich.

Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee will consider the latest phase on Wednesday, with the overall Gateway 14 project set to create around 3,000 jobs and bring £250m in economic benefits.

The hub aims to be a base for logistics, manufacturing and research and development firms, as well as start-ups, with the Government having given the go-ahead for Freeports around the country to provide a post-Brexit dividend through the creation of low tax zones for businesses.

As well as the warehouse and offices, there will also be a refuse and recycling unit, provision for more than 300 Electric Vehicle charging points and parking for cars, motorbikes, lorries and cycles.

Access to the site will be provided through a new entrance from the A1120 roundabout while there will be new cycle routes, including shared footways and cycle paths linking the development to Stowmarket town centre.

But Russell Stott, the parish council’s clerk, has raised concerns on behalf of the council not just about anti-social behaviour and pollution, but also the height of the new buildings overlooking neighbouring properties and the loss of parking, as well as increased traffic and smells and a lack of information about the plans.

He said: “We remain very concerned about the impact of traffic generated to and from the site, especially by commuting employees and visitors, along Mill Lane and Pound Lane through the parish of Creeting St Peter.

“The applicant sought to provide reassurance that measures would be taken on the site to reduce this impact, but we cannot see any reference to or detail about these measures.”

His comments were backed by Mid Suffolk councillor Mike Norris, who represents Needham Market and wanted mitigation measures implemented to reduce the traffic impact on the A1120 and more information about the number of cars and lorries using the site.

He was concerned about the overlooking of properties on nearby Clamp Farm.

Work on Gateway 14 started in April after planning permission for the overall scheme was granted in August last year.