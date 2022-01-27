Glamping pods and shepherd huts proposed in holiday site expansion

The site includes different areas for the accommodation on offer, as well as a lake for activities including canoeing, swimming and paddle boarding. - Credit: Rob Hasselder / Whitehouse Farm

A farm in Suffolk has outlined proposals for an eco-friendly expansion to the holiday accommodation on the site.

Whitehouse farm, near Wetherden, submitted plans to mid Suffolk district council. The project includes 10 lodges, six glamping pods, four shepherd huts, as well as ten camping pitches.

The self-catering accommodation will be complimented by a newly-created lake, with eco-friendliness "key" to the plans.

Rob Hasselder, owner of Whitehouse farm, said: "The overall plan is that we can expand the existing holiday cottage business, with the appeal of glamping and staycations that we’ve got at the moment.

“To give people the opportunity to enjoy the Suffolk countryside, in a sustainable and ecologically friendly way."

Mr Hasselder believes the plans, which include a trim trail around the site, will allow each element of the accommodation to be its own "unique experience".

“I don’t want it to feel like a holiday park, I want everything to have its own private, almost secluded, spot.

“That’s the beauty of the site and application, the shepherds huts and the few campsite pitches that we’ve got are in their own space. The glamping pods are in their own space and the lake and lodges are in their own space.

“Each one is unique, separate from the others and has its own identity."

Mr Hasselder hopes that the plans will help to "head towards a zero-carbon footprint", by using ground-mounted solar technology as well as roof-mounted systems on the lake-side lodges.

Tree-planting, as well as the adding of bird and bat boxes at the site are also steps being taken to achieve the eco-friendly aims of the project.

“From my perspective, increasing the biodiversity, keeping the ecology alive and enhancing it as much as we possibly can would be absolutely great."

The planning application states: "Holidaymakers themselves will also add to the local economy, with local attractions benefiting, as well as local retail and food outlets in the nearby villages of Elmswell and Haughley."

Mr Hasselder added: “It’s a long-term plan, it’s not going to happen overnight, there’s a lot of investment needed to get this to its full potential, but it’s the sort of thing that we can enjoy.

“Being able to share this lovely spot with people is actually quite a privilege."