Suffolk pub named as having one of UK's most dog-friendly beer gardens

Published: 7:00 PM April 21, 2021

The Grundisburgh Dog has been named as having the one of the top five dog-friendly beer gardens in the UK - Credit: THE GRUNDISBURGH DOG

An aptly named Suffolk pub has been named as having one of the UK's best beer gardens for dogs.

The Grundisburgh Dog was named as having one of the top five dog-friendly beer gardens in the UK by pet-care company Webbox.

Charles Rogers, who owns the pub with his wife Eilir, welcomed the accolade saying the pub had always focussed on embracing its four-legged customers.

Pub landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"It's something we've always been really big on," he said. "The year before last we were crowned the UK's most dog-friendly pub and the year before that we were runners up.

"We do all the normal dog-friendly bits with dog treats and dog bowls, but we go above and beyond as well and serve dog snacks and dog roasts on Sundays.

"We've got three dogs ourselves, two of which are rescue dogs. One of them we rescued from India."

Mr Rogers said that since reopening for outside service on April 14 the pub had been "mega mega busy".

"It was booked up solidly all week as we have been last week," he said. "We couldn't have asked for a busier start to be honest.

"There's not been a lunch or evening when we've had a spare table."

The Dog at Grundisburgh is just two miles outside of Woodbridge. Picture: THE GRUNDISBURGH DOG - Credit: THE GRUNDISBURGH DOG

Mr Rogers added that the pub had invested in a heated marquee that diners could book a table in, while the area at the front of the pub was reserved for walk-ins.

"Obviously dogs are allowed in the marquee and at the tables at the front as well," he said.