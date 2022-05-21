Two Suffolk salons reach UK's top hair awards

The team at Heavenly Hair and Sir Barbers celebrating their nomination. - Credit: Janene Bush

Two of Suffolk's hair salons have received nominations for prestigious national awards.

Heavenly Hair, in Saxmundham, and Sir and Co Barbers, from Aldeburgh, have been nominated for national-level awards at this year's Salon Business Awards and the HJ British Hairdressing Business Awards.

Heavenly Hair is up for the 'Best Local Salon' category, while Sir Barbers is hoping to scoop the 'Best Grooming Salon of the Year' award, which they have been shortlisted for three times in recent years.

The traditional barbershop has also been named as a finalist in the 'Male Grooming Salon' category at the SBAs.

Heavenly Hair was opened by award-winning salon owner Janene Bush in 2015. She then launched Sir and Co Barbers in 2018 and with both businesses going from strength to strength has since added Woodbridge's Quay St. Collective to her empire.

Janene said: “We’re thrilled to have made the finals of two such respected events.

"We poured our heart and soul into our businesses over the past few years. We love what we do and it shows in our work.

"These awards are recognition for all our effort, and show that other people are noticing how well we are doing too! It feels great to be recognised by these organisations as being amongst some of Britain’s best hairdressers."

Executive director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards, Jayne Lewis-Orr, said: "These awards are recognition of the standout people and businesses in the hairdressing industry, celebrating their talent, passion, and commitment to making British hairdressing so revered.

"To make the Barbershop/Grooming Salon of the Year shortlist, finalists need to show excellence in all areas, from salon design and customer care to staff incentives and training programmes.

"Sir & Co. Barbers should feel proud to be recognised for their exceptional contribution to the industry."

Suffolk's award-nominated hair salons will find out if they have been successful in separate ceremonies on June 13 and July 4.