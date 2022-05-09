News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eight Suffolk holiday stays rated 'excellent' in VisitEngland awards

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:38 AM May 9, 2022
Updated: 11:55 AM May 9, 2022
EADT/Star commercial featuresDolphin Inn - ThorpenessPicture Owen Hines 25/9/08

The Dolphin Inn has won a VisitEngland Recognition of Service Excellence (ROSE) Award - Credit: Owen Hines

Suffolk is home to a variety of great holiday stays and eight have received a prestigious award for “excellence”. 

The Recognition of Service Excellence (ROSE) Awards by VisitEngland celebrates businesses across the UK which provide "outstanding experiences for their customers", irrespective of their star rating, style, or type of accommodation.

Among them were eight places in Suffolk:

  • Barn Owl Barn, Bury St Edmunds
  • Bruisyard Hall, Bruisyard
  • Buffs Old Barn - Woodside Barn Cottages, Friston
  • Harness Cottage, Creeting St Mary
  • Old Drift House, Kersey
  • Rectory Manor, Great Waldingfield
  • The Granary Barn, Stonham
  • The Dolphin Inn, Thorpeness

VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes said: “It is great to see the ROSE Awards back as we celebrate and congratulate accommodation businesses across England excelling at customer service and creating stand-out experiences that keep visitors coming back time-after-time.

"The awards are also a wonderful showcase of the sheer scale of outstanding accommodation across England with visitors truly spoilt for choice.

"From stunning estates with camping on their doorstep to quintessentially English pubs with cosy rooms, from charming B&Bs and self-catering cottages in glorious locations to quirky beach huts in picture-perfect seaside towns, there is a stay to suit all tastes and requirements.”

The VisitEngland ROSE Awards 2022 were presented at an afternoon tea event on Thursday 5 May at the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa.

