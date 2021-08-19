National Hospitality Day: Who are your local heroes?

Published: 3:44 PM August 19, 2021

The hospitality industry has been ravaged by the pandemic – but which of your local pubs, cafes and restaurants have gone the heroic extra mile?

To mark National Hospitality Day on September 18, we are asking our readers to nominate their local venues to celebrate all that is great in Suffolk's food and drink scenes.

From small-scale dive bars to nationally-renowned restaurants, all businesses in the county have been in some way affected by the pandemic – with lockdown restrictions forcing nationwide closures three times since last year.

Your nomination could be for a restaurant with delicious local cuisines, a local pub that has withstood the challenges of coronavirus, or a family-run hotel.

Fill in the form below, with details on why you think your nomination deserves to be crowned a hospitality hero, and we will crown the heroes of 2021 ahead of the big day.

