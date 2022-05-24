News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Suffolk hotel group raises nearly £29,000 for Ukraine appeal

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 PM May 24, 2022
The Hotel Folk Group has raised nearly £29,0000 for a Ukraine appeal

The Hotel Folk Group has raised nearly £29,0000 for a Ukraine appeal - Credit: Hotel Folk Group

A Suffolk hotel group has raised nearly £29,000 for a Ukraine appeal after match funding tips left by customers throughout April. 

The Hotel Folk group, which owns and runs six hotels in Suffolk including The Brudenell in Aldeburgh and The Crown in Woodbridge, will donate £28,888 to the Human Appeal charity's Ukraine emergency fund. 

Hotel staff continued to receive their tips during April but the company matched gratuities pound for pound in aid of the appeal. 

David Scott, chief executive of The Hotel Folk, said: "This large donation has only been possible thanks to the huge generosity of our hotel guests. I would personally like to send them my heartfelt thanks. 

“With so many worthwhile appeals, the choice of which to support was very difficult. After much consideration, being in hospitality, we decided to support the Human Appeal.

"As a humanitarian organisation, they help to provide water, food and shelter to needy communities, particularly when emergencies strike. ‘Unity in Community’ is also one of our core values and is extremely important to The Hotel Folk."

Suffolk

Don't Miss

The White Horse Inn near Bury St Edmunds is set to be sold at auction

Pubs

Historic former pub with permission to convert into homes set for auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The River Stour at Sudbury Meadows

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A happy Kieran McKenna and Sam Morsy at Fleetwood.

Football

Ipswich Town installed as early League One title favourites

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gallery

GALLERY: 'Stunning' turnout as Hadleigh Show returns after enforced break

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon