Suffolk hotel group raises nearly £29,000 for Ukraine appeal

A Suffolk hotel group has raised nearly £29,000 for a Ukraine appeal after match funding tips left by customers throughout April.

The Hotel Folk group, which owns and runs six hotels in Suffolk including The Brudenell in Aldeburgh and The Crown in Woodbridge, will donate £28,888 to the Human Appeal charity's Ukraine emergency fund.

Hotel staff continued to receive their tips during April but the company matched gratuities pound for pound in aid of the appeal.

David Scott, chief executive of The Hotel Folk, said: "This large donation has only been possible thanks to the huge generosity of our hotel guests. I would personally like to send them my heartfelt thanks.

“With so many worthwhile appeals, the choice of which to support was very difficult. After much consideration, being in hospitality, we decided to support the Human Appeal.

"As a humanitarian organisation, they help to provide water, food and shelter to needy communities, particularly when emergencies strike. ‘Unity in Community’ is also one of our core values and is extremely important to The Hotel Folk."