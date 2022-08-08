Popular family-run butchers announces closure
- Credit: Charlotte Smith Jarvis
A popular family-run butchers has announced its closure after just 10 months of trading.
Innes Family Butchers in Hadleigh has announced it is closing its store.
A statement on the company's Facebook page reads: "It is with a heavy heart to tell you all that today will be our last day of trading in Hadleigh.
"We will fill you in with more of the details tomorrow but once our counter is clear, we will be closing the door.
"Thanks for all your custom.
"David and the team."
The family butchers opened in the former Jolly Meat Company shop in November last year.
Owner David Innes made multiple changes to the shop when he took over the premises.
The butchers prided themselves on using local and gourmet produce, as well as their sweet treats such as brownies and flapjacks.