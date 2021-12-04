7 companies hiring temporary staff in Suffolk this Christmas

Businesses in Suffolk are hiring people to work over the busy Christmas period - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Christmas is a busy period for businesses in a range of industries — here are seven companies who have vacancies over the festive season.

Amazon

Amazon is hiring people to work at its Ipswich depot - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Online giant Amazon announced back in September it was looking to bring in an extra 150 staff to work at its Ipswich depot on the Eastern Gateway Enterprise Park to cope with Christmas demand.

A number of roles based in Ipswich remain listed online.

WHSmith

High street retailer WHSmith has stores across the county from Haverhill to Lowestoft and is looking for extra staff over the busy festive period.

Part-time, temporary shop floor roles paying up to £8.91 an hour have been listed on a number of job search websites.

White Stuff

The Bury St Edmunds branch of clothing retailer White Stuff is hoping to hire customer host supervisors on a part-time basis.

The role involves talking to customers about the store's products to ensure they make the right choice.

Hermes

Delivery drivers are going to be extremely busy over the next few weeks and courier Hermes is looking to fill a number of roles in Suffolk.

The firm is seeking people to work as community couriers in several Suffolk towns, including Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Felixstowe.

Poundland

Poundland is one of a number of retailers hiring Suffolk staff - Credit: Poundland/PA

Budget retailer Poundland is advertising a number of Christmas temporary positions across its Suffolk stores on contracts lasting until the end of December.

The online job listings say applicants need to be passionate about customer service and thrive as working as part of a busy team.

Superdrug

Cosmetics chain Superdrug is looking to hire Christmas sales advisers working up to 20 hours per week, on up to £8.91 an hour.

Superdrug bosses say they are looking for positive minded people to start work at the Bury St Edmunds town centre store.

Joules

Joules in Bury St Edmunds is looking for staff - Credit: Gregg Brown

Fashion brand Joules is also on the lookout for extra Christmas cover in its Bury St Edmunds shop over the festive period.

Temporary sales assistants would typically do between four and nine hours a week, but extra shifts could be picked up if needed.

An exciting new career also awaits you at Archant. A number of vacancies are available across departments.