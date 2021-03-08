Published: 9:27 AM March 8, 2021

From left, Dale Burden and James Tuckwell as the two family businesses are officially merged - Credit: P Tuckwell Ltd

The boss of a newly enlarged Suffolk farm machinery dealership has expressed his delight after a major expansion went ahead.

John Deere dealers P Tuckwell — which operates across seven sites spanning Suffolk, Essex, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire — has become the official owner of Burden Bros Agri Ltd after the purchase deal was sealed this month.

The acquisition — agreed by respective owners James Tuckwell and Dale Burden — will see all Burden employees and the firm’s three existing branches at Stockbury and Ivychurch in Kent and Framfield in East Sussex retained.

Tuckwells, which is based in Worlingworth, near Eye, employs more than 200 people and operates a 1500 acre working farm in Suffolk. The 66-year-old company was one of the first dealers in the UK to take on the John Deere Turf franchise in 1965.

The business began with Len Tuckwell, who was joined by son Paul in 1975 who set up P Tuckwell Ltd with the opening of a new depot in Ardleigh, Essex.

It has bought Burdens Bros Agri for an undisclosed sum with the full support of tractor makers John Deere. The deal does not involve any other companies in the BB (Burden Bros) Group.

Managing director James Tuckwell welcomed the latest addition to the family business.

You may also want to watch:

“Dale and his team have built a strong, agricultural and turf business throughout the south east of England since the company began in 2007,” he said.

“We are excited to be given this opportunity to expand our business and to build on their success. We welcome the Burden Bros Agri team to the Tuckwell family and look forward to working together with them and their customers.”

John Deere Limited division sales manager Joedy Ibbotson thanked Dale Burden and the Burden family for their “outstanding” efforts in supporting and growing the John Deere brand in the south-east of England since becoming a dealer 14 years ago.

“We are delighted that they have reached this agreement with Tuckwells, which ensures the continuity of the Burden Bros team and dealership outlets within the John Deere network. This is a great fit, combining two businesses with closely aligned values based on outstanding customer service with a focus on precision technology and connected support,” he said.

Dale Burden admitted it was “a time of mixed emotions” for him and for his brothers, but added: “We are pleased that a deal has been reached between the Burden and Tuckwell families.

“We have known each other for many years and I am confident that the business is in safe hands and is well placed to continue its development and growth. I believe there will be many opportunities for the team, and our customers will benefit from the strengths that come from this combined dealership.”

