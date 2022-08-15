Suffolk market trader celebrates 50 years at Framlingham stall

Roger Wint has been a familiar sight on Framlingham market for 50 years - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Suffolk’s market traders are a familiar and popular sight in rural communities, manning stalls in town centres selling local produce provided by the county’s farms.

But surely few can have been as dedicated as Roger Wint, 66, who has operated his stall on Framlingham market for the last 50 years, often braving extreme weather conditions including snow, ice and storms to serve his customers.

The Stradbroke father-of-two has been ever present every Saturday since he was 16, even trading on his own wedding day and that of his eldest daughter Nikki Walter, 27.

Roger Wint with some of his produce - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The only days he has missed have been when the market has been cancelled due to bad weather.

Mr Wint, who lives in Ashfield Green, was born into the business and took on the stall from his late parents Ron and Jean Wint, making him the third generation of his family to have been in charge, selling fruit, vegetables and plants.

And trade has been going strong, boosted by the Covid-19 pandemic when people preferred shopping at outdoor markets, feeling safer than visiting indoor stores.

Roger Wint with his daughters Charlotte Wint and Nikki Walter. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In addition, many customers liked the idea of supporting local food producers and he serves an average of more than 200 people each market day.

The quieter months tended to be January and February due to the aftermath of the Christmas period, although Mr Wint said this was needed as the run-up to the festive season was often busy.

Weather conditions could often be difficult and he has often had to deal with floods, fallen trees and icy conditions on his 15-minute commute from his home to Market Hill, while he bought a chiller trailer during the pandemic to keep the food fresh during the increasingly hot summers.

He said the hardest part was setting up during the cold winter months when it was dark, but the most enjoyable aspect was meeting the customers.

“Since 1972 I enjoy greeting new and old customers every week, listening to their stories and sharing mine. I enjoy educating new people in the area too. The customers are like an extended family,” he said.

The biggest change was that he now uses gazebos instead of the old iron structures, while his wife Penny has introduced a card machine.

As well as his daughter Nikki, he also has daughter Charlotte Wint, 24.