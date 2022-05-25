News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Suffolk M&S stores to stay open as Colchester shop closes down

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:27 PM May 25, 2022
Marks & Spencer has announced the closure of 32 of its stores, with both Suffolk stores surviving 

Marks & Spencer has announced the closure of 32 of its stores, with both Suffolk stores surviving - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bosses at British high street giant Marks & Spencer have said that the two Suffolk stores will remain open as they confirm the closure of the historic Colchester shop.

M&S branches in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds have survived a recent spate of closures announced by the retailer.

It comes after M&S announced the closure of 32 of its stores – including its popular Colchester High Street store – to make way for 15 new stores which are planned to be built over the next three years. 

M&S is in the process of constructing a new store on the outskirts of Colchester to replace its town centre unit.

Speaking previously about the new store at the £70million Stane Retail Park, M&S regional boss Andrew Icke said: "We’re excited to announce our plans to invest in the local area and open a brand new, larger M&S store at Stane Retail Park, which will offer customers in Colchester a much bigger range of M&S products across our Foodhall and Clothing & Home departments, and a new M&S Café.”

There has been speculation for several years that the company wants to do the same in Ipswich – but has struggled to find an out-of-town site to operate alongside its food hall at Martlesham Heath.

The retailed announced a further 30 store closures in 2021 after making a £201million loss as a result of high street lockdowns

It is understood that all current staff at the Colchester high street store will be able to transfer to the new store or other M&S outlets. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The River Stour at Sudbury Meadows

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United's Alvaro Fernandez warms up ahead of the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Man

Football | Expert opinion

14 players that could solve Town's left-sided problem

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A Google Maps image of Cornard Road

Obituary

Community sadness after death of man who was found in river

Dolly Carter

person
Aerial view of packed car park

Gallery

'So grateful' - Classic car show visits care home after roadworks setback

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon