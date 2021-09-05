6 of Suffolk's most sorely missed pubs

Published: 11:45 AM September 5, 2021

The boarded up Cherry Tree pub in Debenham back in 2010 - Credit: Simon Parker

Pubs have always been a cornerstone of British life, but they are under threat and more are closing every month.

According to The Lost Pubs Project more than 1,247 pubs have closed in Suffolk over the years, but which are the ones the county's residents miss the most dearly?

We asked East Anglian Daily Times readers to find out which pubs they missed the most.

Here are some of their answers:

The Ship & Star, Sudbury

The former Ship & Star in Friars Street, Sudbury, is a pub that was so loved a Facebook group has sprung up for former punters to reminisce about times spent there.

You may also want to watch:

Described as "Sudbury's most vibrant of music pubs". It dated back to the 15th century, according to CAMRA.

In days gone by, the pub was supposedly run by Friars and was built against the wall of the Friary. It is now used as a house.

Cratfield Poacher

The Cratfield Poacher - Credit: RICHARD RACKHAM.

The Cratfield Poacher finally called its last orders in 2017, when it was converted for residential use.

According to CAMRA: "The Poacher was an absolute gem! It had only been a pub since 1979, having been a shop previously. The internal timbering created a timeless atmosphere."

The pub featured occasional live music, but appears to have struggled for several years.

According to pictures in this newspaper's archive, in 1998 a notice was posted in the pub window saying the pub had closed.

Out of time - the sign at the Cratfield Poacher - Credit: RICHARD RACKHAM.

When planning to turn the pub into a house was sought, one comment said: “Whilst having many attributes, this pub is not generally supported by the local community to the extent that it must almost be loss-making (and would be if it were not for travellers from further afield). It is not therefore a community asset.

“I will regret its passing, if this application is approved, but totally understand the reason.”

Eastern Union Railway, Ipswich

EUR in Croft Street in 1975 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich’s first rail line was the Eastern Union Railway and it was an extension of the Eastern Counties Railway from London to Colchester.

The town's first ever railway station was located in Croft Street — and it was here that a pub bearing the name of the railway line opened its doors in the 1850s. It went on to become a busy and much-loved town stalwart.

The EUR closed in 1993 but reopened briefly a year later.

These two public houses in Croft Street, Ipswich, at the junction of Webb Street, were the EUR (Eastern Union Railway), which closed in 2005 and the Great Eastern (left), which closed in 1994. - Credit: Archant

The pub underwent a refurbishment and reopened as Crofts in 1996 but the name change did not last long and the following year the name reverted to the EUR.

It finally closed in 2005.

Cherry Tree, Debenham

The boarded up Cherry Tree pub in Debenham back in 2010 - Credit: Simon Parker

Many former pubs have been converted into homes, but not many have become vets.

The Cherry Tree in Debenham closed around 2008 and sat empty for several years. According to CAMRA, part of the pub was split off to be turned into housing — in part to fund the renovation and reopening of the pub.

However it has now been turned into a vets practice.

Thomas Eldred, Ipswich

Thomas Eldred pub, in Cedarcroft Road Ipswich, July 1974 - Credit: ARCHANT

The Thomas Eldred pub in Cedarcroft Road, Ipswich, opened in 1953 when the neighbouring estate was built. According to CAMRA, it was a lively, estate-based sports bar.

It was named after an Ipswich merchant and mariner who sailed with Thomas Cavendish on the second English circumnavigation of the globe in the ship Desire between 1586-88.

In 2012, the pub was demolished to make space for six homes after it was deemed to no longer be viable as a business.

Swan, Worlingworth

The Swan,Worlingworth. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

References to a pub called The Swan in Worlingworth go back to 1769, when, according to CAMRA Oliver Crouch was the landlord.

The pub ceased trading at the end of 2015, but a group was put together in an attempt to buy and reopen the pub.

According to the groups website, in 2018 an offer was made for the pub but it was deemed "too low".