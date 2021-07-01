News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

New laws on state aid to firms could help to 'level up' in East Anglia

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 11:39 AM July 1, 2021   
Suffolk MPs say the new state aid bill could help to 'level up' some areas of Suffolk

Suffolk MPs say the new state aid bill could help to 'level up' some areas of Suffolk - Credit: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE/SARAH LUCY BROWN

New laws designed to give the government and councils greater freedom to support businesses could be used to "level up" in East Anglia, Suffolk MPs have said.

Ministers say the Subsidy Control Bill, put before parliament on Wednesday, will allow local and central government to give financial help to firms which need it faster.

It would replace European Union state aid rules, which require member states to seek approval for the government to assist companies.

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said the EU restrictions meant the government was "unable to support growth of industries in certain areas".

He added: "One of the reasons that people and businesses were unhappy with some of the red tape and regulation from the European Union related to the state aid rules as they were.

You may also want to watch:

"Now the government has signalled it wants the state aid to support certain industries in the country - and one of those industries that we know is important to the East of England is green energy and green jobs.

"The east of England is already a centre of emerging green jobs, and this is only going to allow the government to support the growth of that industry further in the years to come."

Most Read

  1. 1 'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27
  2. 2 Ed Sheeran factor sees Ipswich Town hit record shirt sales
  3. 3 How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  1. 4 Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'
  2. 5 'Ipswich will suffer': The faces of families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0
  3. 6 Mike Bacon: Paul Cook's Ipswich Town revolution feels different
  4. 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Rotherham reject £400k bid for Crooks
  5. 8 Cook: We're looking to bring quality into the club
  6. 9 'Outrageous' - hundreds of empties dumped at overflowing bottle bank
  7. 10 Hospital IT manager jailed after seven-year £800k scam exposed

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said the rules could also help support emerging technology firms in and around Ipswich.

He said: "I could foresee where there could be some occasions where we'd want to make interventions locally, to take advantage of these new rules.

"If these rules means that local authorities and bodies like the LEP are better able to make relevant interventions to support that sector, then I can see how there could be occasions when we would want to do that.

"Ultimately, the good thing is we've now got that power to come to that judgement ourselves."

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk, said he was unable to comment on state aid directly as he has a role at the Treasury .

He also said it was "too early to say what impact these measures would have in Suffolk specifically".

But he added that towns like Sudbury had access to the levelling up fund and the county generally could benefit from Freeport East.

The government said the new system would deliver "good value for the British taxpayer, while being awarded in a timely and effective way”.

Business minister Paul Scully said: “The UK’s new bespoke subsidy system will be simple, nimble, and based on common-sense principles – free from excessive red tape.”

Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cardiff City's Aden Flint (left) and Rotherham United's Matt Crooks battle for the ball during the S

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Derek Pinto is accused of absconding from Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Rekeem Harper (centre) alongside chief executive Mark Ashton (left) and manager Paul Cook (right). Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'The signings haven't stopped' - Cook's pledge to fans as Penney makes...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Tom Peers. The Muesum of East Anglian Life have been keeping busy over lockdown maintaining the walk

Have you visited Suffolk's 'hidden' 75-acre wildlife sanctuary?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus