Published: 5:31 PM March 17, 2021

Green spaces could save tax payers millions of pounds in health and social care costs, startling new research carried out in East Anglia has revealed.

It found remarkable improvements in wellbeing among people facing conditions ranging from long-term health problems, addiction or mental health problems simply by providing structured nature-based programmes such as through access to green space and woodlands.

The study by University of Essex with the Green Light Trust, based at Lawshall, near Bury St Edmunds, found that vulnerable and disadvantaged adults taking part in programmes run by the charity in year one resulted in a 28% reduction in GP appointments and a 24% fall in visits to hospital accident and emergency departments.

This equates to a direct cost saving per individual in year one of £831 and £6,456 after 10 years.

The overall ratio of public benefit to private cost is estimated to save £15.10 for every pound invested in the programme in year one, rising to £27.10 in year 10.

Researchers calculated that the total cost versus benefit of these types of interventions would be significantly more using Treasury figures.

In year one, this equated to £14,332 per person based on those participants who made a full recovery from a broad range of challenges affecting health outcomes such as substance abuse and mental wellbeing. The figure rose to nearly £24,000 over a decade.

Trust boss Tom Brown said they were “really encouraged” by the data, adding that the impact of nature and green space on wellbeing was “undeniable”.

Green Light Trust chief executive Tom Brown has welcomed the findings of the Essex University study - Credit: Green Light Trust

“We have known for a long time that the work we do at The Green Light Trust has a truly profound impact for those we work with - it changes their lives. It is important, however, that we can demonstrate these results with concrete, measurable data so that the true cost versus benefit to society can be recognised.”

Professor Jules Pretty, who led the research, said: “Academics have long known about the impact of well thought-through interventions that can improve the health and mental wellbeing of those in our community who are disadvantaged.

“It was striking from our study that the access to woodland and nature, together with a structured programme, had a noticeably more positive impact than some other programmes.

“It really does seem to matter where the programme is located from a health and wellbeing perspective. Being in green, natural spaces increases the benefit of a structured programme. The positive impact on the individuals concerned was clear from the research and it has a direct impact on how potentially we manage the needs of our society going forward.”

He added: “We know that prevention of poor outcomes in terms of non-communicable diseases and issues with our mental health and wellbeing are a better way forward for our society, not just in terms of the wellbeing of the individuals concerned, but from the huge potential savings that can be made by reducing the demands on our public services that these conditions demand.”