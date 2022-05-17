News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Night-time economy returns but cost-of-living crisis could hit growth

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM May 17, 2022
Unit 17 in Ipswich have put special safety measures in place to keep their customers safe. Bottles

Suffolk's night-time economy is getting back to pre-Covid levels - Credit: Archant

Suffolk's night-time economy is returning to pre-Covid levels but people are spending less on a night out, according to a bar owner. 

Pubs, bars and nightclubs have endured a torrid time over the past two years, with Covid-enforced restrictions playing havoc with their livelihoods. 

Some venues closed and will not be seen again, but revellers in the county are beginning to return in numbers to town centres – which is welcome news for business owners. 

But rising costs across the board could signal further pain for nightspot owners as people in the county begin to "feel the pinch". 

Just last week, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce called for an emergency budget that delivers a "pro-business programme" to help companies, particularly start-ups, thrive in the county

Wes Roper, boss of Verve Bar and Restaurant in Bury St Edmunds, said he believes levels are getting back to pre-coronavirus levels. 

"In terms of Covid, I would say, yes they are," he said. "I think it's been mitigated by the fact that the cost of living has increased quite significantly and people are starting to feel the pinch. 

"Those who are coming out are very much after a deal. Their desire to drink more expensive products is probably decreasing. 

"The number of people coming is still quite good but the amount they are spending is probably decreasing." 

Leyla Edwards owner of The club Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Leyla Edwards said Ipswich's nightlife is returning to its old self - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Most Read

  1. 1 Striking new seafront café opens its doors to customers after two-year wait
  2. 2 Four-bedroom cottage on Dunwich clifftops for sale for £295k
  3. 3 Suffolk town named one of the best places to go on holiday in the UK
  1. 4 'It riles me to the core' - Anger as sofas dumped near Suffolk beauty spot
  2. 5 A14 lane closure in Bury St Edmunds after two-car crash
  3. 6 'The children were buzzing' - Ed Sheeran sends video to Suffolk school
  4. 7 Dog walker in his 70s suffers cuts and bruises after attack in west Suffolk
  5. 8 Thunderstorm warning issued for East of England
  6. 9 Travel: Stay on the UK's first floating glamping pod...in Beccles
  7. 10 Forbidden Suffolk: 6 places you can't visit in the county

Leyla Edwards, who manages The Club in Ipswich, said it was a similar picture in Suffolk's county town. 

"It seems to be really busy. We've had some record weeks the last few weeks so that's been amazing," she said. 

"A lot of people are mentioning the cost of living crisis so I think that is becoming more of an issue for people." 

Suffolk's Chief Constable Steve Jupp has concerns over the behaviour towards his officers. Picture

Steve Jupp said policing levels are reviewed as the county's nightlife returns to normal - Credit: Rachel Edge

Speaking at the Suffolk police and crime commissioner's accountability and performance panel meeting on Friday, Chief Constable Steve Jupp said policing levels are being reviewed as the county's nightlife returns to what it was before the pandemic. 

He said: "We've all seen a change post-pandemic, some places have shut, some new ones have emerged, There are slightly different public behaviours. 

"We feel pretty much now, from our experience, that the night-time economy is back to a level that it was before."

Cost of Living
Pubs
Suffolk
Ipswich News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Parents thought Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham had cancelled leavers day because of concerns over potential trouble

Parents uproar at Suffolk school's leavers day 'cancellation'

Dominic Bareham

person
Melton native Harry Wolff-Evans has taken over the popular Five Winds Farm butchery in Melton

Food and Drink

Award-winning scotch egg producer takes over Melton butchers shop

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
One of the woodland pods at West Stow Pods, near Bury St Edmunds

6 gorgeous woodland escapes in Suffolk

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon