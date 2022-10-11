'It's been amazing': Owners of popular Suffolk farm shop to hand over reins

The owners of Railway Farm Shop near Saxmundham will be leaving - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The owners of an east Suffolk farm shop that was recently named one of the best in the UK have thanked all their customers after they announced they will be leaving.

Martin Westhorp and his partner Kerry Kirkham have owned Railway Farm Shop in Benhall, near Saxmundham, for almost four years.

During that time they helped tackle social isolation and loneliness through a community hub and seen their shop named as one of the best in the UK by Pebble Magazine.

Speaking about his time at the shop, Mr Westhorp said: "It has been an amazing nearly four years that Kerry and I have been there.

"We have turned it into a great little place, and it is now more than a shop. It is a community hub.

"We class our customers as friends and it has been a fantastic journey.

Martin Westhorp, owner of Railway Farm Shop - Credit: Archant

"It was quite a run-down place when we first bought it but we more than doubled the turn over year on year, so it is a thriving little business.

"It is just time for a new adventure for Kerry and I so we have moved back to Norwich."

Mr Westhorp said the decision to take a step back was a difficult one.

"It was hard to make the decision," he said.

"We have loads of other little things going on and I am involved in another business and it was a bit of timing thing.

"It was just the right decision. Running a business like that, even if you are not open seven days a week, it is a 365 days a year job.

"We thought we have made it a great success so why not leave on a high."

Mr Westhorp said the new owners – Lena and Hugh – will taking over the farm shop as of next Wednesday.

"Kerry and I pass on our best wishes and wish Hugh and Lena all the luck in the world as they continue on their journey," Mr Westhorp added.

The soon-to-be-departing owner said he wanted to thank all of his customers that he has met since owning Railway Farm Shop.

He said: "Kerry and I have been absolutely astounded by the support from the community, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank them very much."